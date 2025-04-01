Here’s a photo of “The Boston Trucker” Mike Gaffin taken at the 1997 Walcott Truckers Jamboree. Mike is standing in front of a 1996 Peterbilt 379, owned by Bud Meyer Truck Lines, who he drove for at the time. The truck had a 460 Cummins, a 13-speed, and an American Class interior. Mike spent thousands of his own dollars on chrome and upgrades to show this truck, and to pay for extra truck washes, as well. He ran this truck 160,000 miles a year and did about 10 shows a year from 1996 through 1998.
Out of the Archives
With Bette Garber
By Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.