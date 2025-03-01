All Things Digital

Team 10-4 is the many facets of what keeps 10-4 Magazine operating like a well-oiled machine. Included on this team is the face of Studio 10-4 Live! (created in 2020) and the man behind the videos we bring to our fans on our social media pages – John Testa (63). Like most of us, John didn’t start out in the trucking industry, but in the automotive industry as a mechanic. After high school, he spent a couple years in college for Automotive Technology and worked at a repair shop until age 24. At this point, a family friend, who owned a trucking company, hired John to work on their trucks. Even though he lacked specific experience with big trucks, the company was willing to train him (this was also where he would learn to drive a truck). After a couple years, he found himself in the construction industry as a company owner. Once he realized that the trucks he had were making more than the construction work, he embarked on starting his own trucking company in 1996. Around 2000 is when he came across our beloved magazine at a truck stop. In 2002, John met Erik Sieben and Dan Linss at Cherokee Truck Parts in Stockton, CA where he was able to show them his new truck – a black cherry colored Peterbilt 379 transfer. At the time, the truck was still fairly stock, but in 2003 he did some customization to the truck and started attending shows. After the Reno show in 2003, Erik and Dan told John they wanted to feature him and his truck on the December 2003 cover. John said that was the biggest thrill and compliment someone could get. He said, “10-4 Magazine was a big deal, and still is, and it was pretty cool to be chosen for the cover.” In 2006, he sold his company and took a job at a truck body manufacturer. Moving on from the truck body manufacturer (thanks to the Great Recession), he went back into construction and also began doing some social media work. Knowing this, Dan Linss reached out in 2010 with questions regarding the magazine’s social media, and in 2015 asked if John could spearhead the social media platforms. 2017 was not the first time he attended the Mid-America Trucking Show, but it was the first year he came out as part of 10-4 Magazine’s presence at the show, bringing the first livestreams from that event. About our beloved magazine, John said there are many layers to being a part of Team 10-4 with the people he gets to work with, the “family” we have all become, and the friendship that turned into a working relationship with the magazine as a whole. Today, John is in charge of 10-4 Magazine’s various social channels, heads up Studio 10-4 LIVE! with production and on-air hosting of our growing weekly webcast, and in charge of all things digital. Thank you, John, for your continued efforts and for being a valuable part of the 10-4 Team!