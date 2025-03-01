Out of the Archives

When truck photographer Bette Garber died in 2008, she left behind an enormous number of negatives, slides and pictures. In an effort to preserve this collection, Mark Harter is scanning and digitizing these pictures, and we thought it might be cool to randomly highlight some of them here. From show shots, truck features, and even her large library of stock truck photography, you never know what you might find here. For this month, it’s an old photo of R.A. John’s famous “Streaker” 1990 Peterbilt 379 and matching reefer trailer. We hope you enjoy this journey back in time. As Bette used to say, “I can’t make you rich, but I can make you famous!”