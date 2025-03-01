When truck photographer Bette Garber died in 2008, she left behind an enormous number of negatives, slides and pictures. In an effort to preserve this collection, Mark Harter is scanning and digitizing these pictures, and we thought it might be cool to randomly highlight some of them here. From show shots, truck features, and even her large library of stock truck photography, you never know what you might find here. For this month, it’s an old photo of R.A. John’s famous “Streaker” 1990 Peterbilt 379 and matching reefer trailer. We hope you enjoy this journey back in time. As Bette used to say, “I can’t make you rich, but I can make you famous!”
Out Of The Archives
By Mark HarterNo Comments1 Min Read
Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.