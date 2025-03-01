Right On Time!

Typically, during this month, it’s time for our local farm show, and time to feature the extra special truck we build each year to represent our dealership at this event. It is always my favorite time of the year. However, this year, we chose not to participate in the show due to the cost of the booth versus the return of investment. Thankfully, our management group said they still wanted me to order and build something really special – farm show or not! How cool is that!!

This month’s truck is a new 589 “Delux” Peterbilt. Not looking to add a lot of accessories, I wanted to get as much as I could at the factory level, but I did splurge a little for the one thing some people might miss. DC Modification in Tennessee makes a split windshield conversion for the model 589, so I dropped the truck off to them to get that added.

DC Modification is a subsidiary of Day Cab Company, and they do some really cool stuff. We had them do some extended day cabs for us last year, and now they have developed this cool split windshield option for our new 5 series cabs and Kenworths. To see more of their products or learn more about the company, check them out online at www.dcmodifications.com.

Offering a few different visor options with the split windshield conversion, I opted for the more traditional one. We were starting to get a little short on time, so the folks at DC were kind enough to take a few pictures of the truck with the windshield conversion complete. The truck will be delivered back to me in the next few days, and once we get it back, we will be adding some nice half-fenders to it. DC Modification will be set up at the Louisville truck show, along with a couple trucks that have the day cab and split windshield options installed, so I really wanted to get this truck in the March edition. If you want to stop by to see them and their products at MATS, they will be in booth #20145.

The truck is 2026 Peterbilt 589 with a 58” flattop, and I wanted it to resemble the older days, so I picked 272 inches for the wheelbase. Back in the late 90s, that was the preferred wheelbase, due to the driveline only needing one carrier bearing. But, as time passed, we were able to go longer and longer. I have had the paint chips of this odd yellow tint and a dark bronze color in my office for a few years, but haven’t had any takers, so I decided to do it on this truck. I like the tan interior option, but you must have a 58” sleeper or bigger to get it, so I went with the 58” option.

I like factory stripes and remember the good old days when we were able to get those elaborate three-color stripe designs. If we could get them on paper, the amazing painting crew would be up to the challenge. So, I requested to see if Peterbilt would be willing to paint just the outline of the Seminole scheme, which is still an available factory stripe package, and was super excited when they approved my request. The Peterbilt factory paint crew did a great job laying out the design for me, and I really like how it all turned out.

The truck is powered by a 565-hp Cummins X15 with 2,050 torque, hooked to an 18-speed, and features Low AirLeaf suspension, an air-ride front end with a car-hauler axle, round hole wheels, and factory stacks. It also has dual 120-gallon polished tanks, an aluminum 5th wheel, all disc brakes, full locking differentials, aluminum wheels on tall 22.5s, and the new dual square rectangular LED headlights. The DEF tank is just hangin’ out back, but if someone wanted it to be hidden, I know a guy! The Platinum tan interior features LX seats with the Comfort Package on the driver side, which has a built-in fan to keep you cool in your stool.

Once the truck gets back and we add a few final touches, she will be available for purchase. If you had something else in mind, with a short order bank, trucks are coming in pretty fast these days, so if you are interested in this one or a different one, please give me or your Geis dealer group salesperson a call. I want to thank DC Modification for taking the photos of this one for us this month. The magazine deadline made things a little tough, so we were almost late this time – or should I say, right on time!