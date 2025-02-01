Farewell To Foxfire

Bryan “Foxfire Cummins” Levernier (73) of Bristol, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2025, with Claudia, his loving wife of 25 years, at his side. Born on June 4, 1951, in Highland Park, Illinois, Bryan later served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Bryan and his wife owned and operated Starship Transport together, a nationwide nursery stock hauling company. Bryan was known for his work ethic, easy smile, and his well-known Peterbilt 359. It is the first and only truck that he owned, and he spent 48 years and nearly five million miles in it, gaining respect from coast to coast.

How do we remember Bryan – the man, the mentor, the husband, the veteran, the memories, the lessons, the laughs, the moments, the meetups, and the trucking. All these things embody Bryan (AKA Foxfire Cummins) as someone we looked up to, and he was known most importantly as our friend. Raised in Illinois, Bryan spent the beginning of his working years at the family nursery. He didn’t necessarily care for this line of work, but it helped him figure out what he wanted to do, thanks to the big trucks that would pass by the nursery.

In 1969 he began his trucking career, but he took a hiatus when he was drafted into the Army. Bryan went on to serve our country from 1970-1972. After he and Claudia married in 1999, they bought a house in Bristol, Wisconsin, in 2000. This house was originally built in 1822 and holds the status of the oldest house in Kenosha County.

In 1976, on the 200th anniversary of our nation’s independence, Peterbilt was one of the truck makers to acknowledge that milestone by creating a limited edition line of trucks. Painted red, white and blue, and fitted with special extras, 100 cabovers and 100 conventional trucks were built. On September 13, 1976, Foxfire and a friend drove to United Diesel Services in Elmhurst, Illinois, to look at one of those rare, limited edition, Bicentennial Peterbilt 359 Patriots. Foxfire was not sold on the color, but once he opened the door and saw that Oxblood Classic interior, he bought the truck that day and took her home three days later.

It is not the truck that makes the man, but rather the man that makes the truck. Many know this truck, a rolling representation of days gone by, and a truck that no matter the suggestions, remained in original condition through regular care and pride. Bryan was more than happy to offer help to the younger generation, taking them under his wing to guide them in the ways of trucking, and teach them how to do things the right way. He said the older generations know the way, but if they do not mentor the younger ones, real trucking and truck drivers will end up getting lost.

We welcomed Bryan into the 10-4 family in July 2018 as our cover feature entitled “Two American Patriots.” I’m honored that I had the opportunity to tell his story and for the friendship we gained. In 2018, he had already cleared four million miles on the truck and didn’t quit adding miles on until the fall of 2024 when he became ill. On the morning of January 17, 2025, our lives were shaken when cancer took Bryan from us.

A celebration will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to commemorate Bryan’s birthday and his incredible life (time and location to be determined at a later date). In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (truckersfund.org) or Truckers Final Mile (truckersfinalmile.org) in Bryan’s honor are appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home. Please sign their online guest book for Bryan at www.strangfh.com.

Our hearts are with Bryan’s wife Claudia and all those affected by this loss. Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at this difficult time. Though he is gone, he will never be forgotten. Foxfire’s memory will live on in our hearts, minds, stories, and photos.