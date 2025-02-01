Calendar of Events

Close Menu
    Here is a list of the truck shows and events for 2025.  This list in no way represents every trucking show and event, but these are the larger events happening this year and/or the ones we will be promoting and/or attending.  If you would like your event to be added to this online list, please email a flyer and all the necessary information to our editor (Daniel Linss) at editor@tenfourmagazine.com and we will do our best to get it added as soon as possible.

    DIESELS IN THE DESERT – March 7-8, 2025
    Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. For details, call (855) 658-4353 or visit
    www.nhrda.com

    MID-AMERICA TRUCKING SHOW – March 27-29, 2025
    Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. For details call (502) 899-3892 or visit
    www.truckingshow.com

    75 CHROME SHOP TRUCK SHOW – April 25-27, 2025
    75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood, Florida. For details, call (866) 255-6206 or visit
    www.75chromeshop.com

    TRUCKIN’ FOR KIDS CHARITY SHOW & DRAGS – May 3-4, 2025
    Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California. For details, call (559) 338-2703 or visit
    www.truckinforkids.org

    SOCAL ATHS ANTIQUE SHOW – May 17, 2025
    Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, California. Call (909) 851-6053 or visit
    www.socalaths.com

    NOR CAL SPRING FLING – May 30-June 1, 2025
    Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff, California. Call (530) 720-4266 or visit their FB page
    Facebook

    ATHS NATIONAL CONVENTION & ANTIQUE TRUCK SHOW – June 5-7, 2025
    Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. For more details, call (816) 891-9900 or visit
    www.aths.org

    WHEEL JAM TRUCK SHOW – June 5-8, 2025
    South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, South Dakota. Call (605) 881-6725 or visit
    www.wheeljamtruckshow.com

    ROY HUBBARD MEMORIAL TRUCK SHOW – June 13-14, 2025
    Zippel Park in Gillett, Wisconsin. For more details, call (920) 598-0145 or visit
    www.rhmts.com

    OHIO VINTAGE TRUCK REUNION – June 27-28, 2025
    Ashland County Fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio. For more details, call (330) 682-1707 or visit
    www.ohvintrkreu.com

    SOUTHERN IDAHO TRUCK SHOW – June 27-28, 2025
    Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. For details, call (208) 927-0218 or visit their FB page
    Facebook

    UNC’S SEMI STAMPEDE (TRUCK DRAGS & SHOW) – June 27-29, 2025
    Kuhnle Motorsports Park in Thompson, Ohio. For more details, call (440) 298-1350 or visit
    www.kuhnlemotorsports.com

    WALCOTT TRUCKERS JAMBOREE – July 10-11, 2025
    Iowa 80 Truck Stop (I-80 exit 284) in Walcott, Iowa. For more details, call (563) 284-6961 or visit
    www.iowa80truckstop.com

    DIRTY BUSINESS TRUCK SHOW – July 18-19, 2025
    HD Equipment in Ground Mound, Iowa. For more details, call (563) 847-1895 or visit
    www.hdequipmentinc.com

    GEAR JAMMER TRUCK SHOW – July 18-19, 2025
    New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. For more details, call (508) 212-9998 or visit
    www.gearjammermagazine.com

    THE MIDWEST CLASSIC – August 1-2, 2025
    Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland, Nebraska. For info, call (402) 630-8103 or visit their FB page
    Facebook

    GREAT SALT LAKE TRUCK SHOW – August 15-16, 2025
    Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah. For more details. call (800) 877-1320 or visit
    www.saltlaketruckshow.com

    BROOKS TRUCK SHOW – August 22-23, 2025
    Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in Brooks, Oregon. For more details, call (503) 463-8701 or visit
    www.pacificnwtruckmuseum.org

    NO COAST LARGE CARS TRUCK SHOW – August 30-31, 2025
    Heritage Park in Forest City, Iowa. For more details, call (641) 512-4505 or visit
    www.nocoastlargecarstruckshow.com

    THE BIG IRON CLASSIC – September 5-6, 2025
    Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson, Minnesota. For details, call Jim at (507) 208-0222 or visit
    www.bigironclassic.com

    DMF-OH 5 CHARITY TRUCK SHOW & PULL – September 20, 2025
    Portage County Fairgrounds in Randolph, Ohio. For more details, call (330) 351-1673 or visit
    OH Truck Pull and Show – Denise Marie Flaherty Memorial Foundation

    GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION TRUCK SHOW – September 25-27, 2025
    4 State Trucks in Jolin, Missouri. For more details, call (888) 875-7787 or visit
    www.chromeshopmafia.com

    MAYBERRY TRUCK SHOW – September 26-27, 2025
    Bottomley Enterprises in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. For more details, call (336) 673-3058 or visit
    www.mayberrytruckshow.com

    SOZA MEMORIAL TRUCK SHOW – September 26-28, 2025
    Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, California. For details, call (209) 261-3364 or visit
    www.sozamemorialtruckshow.com

    UNC’S FALL BRAWL (TRUCK DRAGS & SHOW) – September 26-28, 2025
    Kuhnle Motorsports Park in Thompson, Ohio. For more details, call (440) 298-1350 or visit
    www.kuhnlemotorsports.com

    CALIFORNIA TRUCKING SHOW – October 4-5, 2025
    Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. For more details, call (909) 505-0400 or visit
    www.californiatruckingshow.com

    BOBTAIL APPAREL TRUCK SHOW – October 17-18, 2025
    Dixon May Fairgrounds in Dixon, California. For more details, call (707) 408-4509 or visit
    www.bobtailapparel.com

    STARS, STRIPES & WHITE LINES NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP – November 7-8, 2025
    Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. For more details, call (920) 979-0386 or visit
    Stars, Stripes, & White Lines Truck Show – The Truck Show List

    10-4 TRUCKER RODEO & SHOW – November 7-9, 2025
    Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California. For details, call (559) 338-2703 or visit
    www.truckerrodeo.com

