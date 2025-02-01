Welcome to February, everyone! Winter weather is in full swing, and it’s pretty slick out there in many places. I was watching some videos online recently, and I noticed the absurd increase in the frequency of these major pileups on the freeways in inclement weather. It is heart-wrenching to witness so many big rigs and four-wheelers slamming into each other, as if they had no idea the traffic was stopped ahead. These high-speed collisions are almost always preventable, especially among professional drivers. It wasn’t all that long ago when we used to communicate with each other about potential hazards and changing conditions. The CB radio was pretty handy for such occasions. Also, drivers used to be more attentive to the task at hand… namely, driving. The older trucks didn’t have lane departure warning systems, anti-roll stability features, dynamic braking, and other false sense of security technologies. Professional drivers used to have a sense of pride in their careers. Heck, even some of the mega-carriers invested a little more in quality drivers and nicer equipment. These days it just seems like the mindset is to streamline everything, make the trucks do all the thinking, and hire anyone who will babysit the steering wheel while they play on their phones and let the truck figure out the rest. There are still those of us left who truly love trucking, the culture, the glamor, and the grind. It’s a lifestyle that is built into our DNA. Let’s take our image of professionalism back and show the rest of the world what the spirit of the American truck driver really is! It may look a little different to me than it does to you, but I think we can agree that it doesn’t look like a ten mile pileup of Volvos and Cascadias, pinned under one another, with a bunch of cheap freight scattered all over the road! Do you think that’s the best we can do? Me Neither!! Please be careful out there.

ME NEITHER

By Trevor Hardwick

Do you remember, years ago…

The massive pileups in the snow?

The cars and trucks, smashed end-to-end…

Over and over, again and again?

Do you recall such high-tech crap…

As lane departure warning apps?

Trucks that shift their own dang gears…

And cameras in the place of mirrors?

Think back in your memory bank…

And tell me if you draw a blank?

Do you recall such ignorance…

Lack of pride, and indifference?

While driving up and down the street…

Do you see trucks that just look sweet?

A big K-Dub, or long hood Pete…

Or a flashy, fancy, largecar fleet?

Anyone remember these…

E-logs in a Circle C?

Diesel fuel that’s made with corn…

And flip-flops where your boots are worn?

If you could wander back in time…

Would you think there was “more to Prime”?

Would you see empty restaurant booths…

Or solar-paneled sleeper roofs?

Do you remember such disdain…

For those of us who still remain?

Who drive because it’s in our bones…

And call the open road our home?

Do you think you’d ever hang it up…

Try something else, but driving truck?

Would you walk away when times get tough…

And say you’ve finally had enough?

ME NEITHER!!