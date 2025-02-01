In an earlier article entitled “Improving Your Sleep” I proposed presenting some basic information on sleep disorders, so that will be the focus of this month’s column. First off, there is the general term of “insomnia” which means dissatisfaction with sleep quantity or quality, including difficulty getting to sleep, staying asleep and/or difficulty returning to sleep. Other common complaints include feeling tired or sleepy during the day, and feeling cranky, depressed or anxious. Some people also report difficulty in paying attention, focusing on tasks, or remembering. If these difficulties have been occurring for three months or longer, it is considered chronic insomnia.

Another term is “sleep apnea” which means your breathing stops and starts when you are sleeping. Symptoms include loud snoring and tiredness during the day. Sleep apnea can lead to high blood pressure and heart trouble. Being overweight, using tobacco, alcohol, sedatives, and tranquilizers are all related to increased risk of sleep apnea. Men are more prone to have it than women, and it becomes more common as we age.

“Restless Legs Syndrome” (RLS) is considered both a sleep and a movement disorder that can affect all genders, although it is more common among women. Incidence of RLS increases as we grow older. It brings an irresistible urge to move one’s legs to get relief from uncomfortable sensations like aching, throbbing or crawling feelings. This discomfort usually occurs while resting or sleeping, or during long periods of sitting, which is a common experience for truck drivers.

The term “Narcolepsy” describes periods of extreme drowsiness and frequent daytime lapses into sleep. A diagnosis of Narcolepsy is made when a person has these incidents at least three times a week and if these episodes have been occurring for three months or more.

“Somnambulism” (commonly known as sleepwalking) occurs in about 1-7% of adults. It involves rising from bed and walking around, while still sleeping. While in this state, the individual has eyes open but is not awake, has a blank stare and is relatively unresponsive to communication with others. The individual has little or no memory of the incident upon awakening. It is not unusual for individuals who experience sleepwalking to report that there is a family history of this behavior. Somnambulism is considered to be mostly harmless, however it is wise to take preventative steps, so sleepwalkers do not trip on objects. Making sure that doors and windows are secure can increase the safety of a wandering sleepwalker, as well. Although rare, there are cases where people with this disorder can drive vehicles! Since sleepwalking incidents are usually not remembered, it is the sleep partner who recounts the incident to the sleepwalker.

The above conditions are not an exhaustive list, but it does offer some insights into some common sleep disorders. A good question that follows this list is, why do individuals experience these disorders? The chief cause of many sleep difficulties is stress about work, finances, family, and health. These worries expand from our waking hours into our sleep hours, causing sleep disruption. Working irregular hours can also interfere with a regular and consistent sleep cycle. Using devices with screens including TVs, computers, smart cell phones, and video games in the hours before bedtime can stimulate the brain rather than ready it for sound sleep.

So, who can you turn to if you have a sleep disorder? A surprising array of specialists provide care for people with sleep disorders. A Healthline article makes the point that different health professionals take different approaches to remedying sleep disorders. Psychiatrists and psychologists treat thoughts and behaviors related to sleep disorders. Neurologists treat the same problem with a focus on brain and nervous systems disorders. Pediatricians treat sleep disorders experienced by children, while Otorhinolaryngologists (ear, nose, and throat physicians) repair the structures in those parts of the body to make breathing during sleep more efficient. Dentists and oral surgeons fit people with oral appliances to correct jaw and mouth problems and Pulmonologists and Respiratory Therapists work to manage and treat breathing disorders that can affect sleep. All of these factors can influence the quality of our sleep.

Some of these healthcare providers might recommend a sleep study which involves sleeping overnight in a sleep center where your breathing, heart rate and brain activity are carefully monitored. This data can provide real and current information about the cause of sleep difficulties. The data can also provide information so that an accurate diagnosis can be made. In some cases, where sleep apnea is detected, the recommendation is for the patient to use a BiPAP or CPAP. These are devices used while sleeping to facilitate better breathing.

This is a lot of information, but there are straightforward, preliminary steps you can take if you are dissatisfied with your sleep life. A first step might be to visit your health insurance company’s website to find out which specialists would even be available for you to visit. Some insurance companies will require a visit to a primary health care provider as your first step, while others may permit you to go directly to a sleep specialist. One advantage of a visit to your health care provider is that he or she has a good sense of local sleep specialists who can provide services for your concern. Keep in mind that once you have the names of health care providers, you can read reviews written by other patients who have used their services. You can do this by googling physician reviews or through sites like zocdoc.com or healthgrades.com.

If you would like additional information about improving your sleep, check the 10-4 Magazine website archives (Health & Happiness) for my January 2024 article “Improving Your Sleep” and Norma Hannigan’s article “Be A Sleeping Beauty” from July 2021. Whatever route you choose, here’s wishing you all smooth roads and sweet dreams!