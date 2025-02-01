Big Tuna – Big Truck

This month’s truck was for one of our friends and customers, Oldenkamp Trucking, from Bakersfield, California. We did an article in March of 2016 about their truck “The Legend” to help honor their dad, Butch Oldenkamp, who passed away in August of 2014. Well, a lot has changed since then, so I figured it might be time to do a follow-up article on these awesome folks. Growing at a fast pace for the last few years, John Oldenkamp called me and said that he and his brother Nathan had been talking about getting a new truck to pull a Landoll trailer to help move equipment from location to location, and they wanted it to honor their dad.

After building “The Legend” rig, Nathan and his brother John started an interstate company in 2017 called Legend Milk Trans, Inc., which started their business partnership together as equals. Nathan became Vice president and CFO of Oldenkamp Trucking in 2018, and their mom Dana took a lesser role, but continued helping. A few years later, she sold Oldenkamp to the boys so she could spend more time being “Mimi” (grandma) to her ten grandchildren. In 2024, John and Nathan also bought into another company that hauls milk out in Texas.

Their dad’s first truck was given the #5, because at the time, there were five people in their family – dad, mom, John, Nathan, and their sister. “The Legend” was also given that number because it was a replica of that truck. Following that philosophy, this next truck seen here was given #18, because there are now 18 people in the family (adding spouses and grandchildren). They also told me how every day they are at the office, they walk by a picture of their dad Butch standing next to a big Tuna he had caught on one of his many fishing excursions.

Grabbing onto the fish story, it was decided that this Peterbilt would be called “Big Tuna” in remembrance of their dad. The very big Tuna he caught was known as a “super cow” – it was a Yellowfin Tuna that weighed 302 lbs. and was caught off the coast of San Diego, CA. At that point, it was decided that the truck’s wheelbase would be 302” in honor of dad’s 302-pound catch. The boys also knew the truck would have a 48” sleeper, as well. Of course, it needed to be painted in the official corporate blue color that the rest of their Peterbilt fleet is painted, too.

During the order process, I was able to get approval for a few 389X limited editions with smaller sleepers. I was pretty excited to share with the guys how cool it was to not only be one of the last 389s, but “Big Tuna” would also be an even rarer 389X limited edition. They even allowed us the opportunity to secure number #1302 for this truck because #302 was already gone. I appreciate and want to thank the great group of people that make Peterbilt who they are. They are more than a brand – they are a group of hard working people that continue to produce trucks that represent the American dream, while still abiding by all the new and often difficult rules, and that has not been easy.

After the truck showed up last winter, Mike was given the task of getting “Big Tuna” dialed in. Mike changed the grill to an OEM stock grill with extra bars, added a Lincoln 18” bumper with lights on the corners, and an air ride kit from NorCal customs. He then removed the factory polished fenders and skirts, and then Jimmy painted the fenders, along with the frame. Mike added small stainless skirts and new custom cowl panels, a special 32F drop visor, cab lights, and a full-function 7” exhaust. Mike also hid the DEF tank, my dad chopped the air cleaner screens, and breather lights were installed. The back got a painted Merritt deck plate with one of my hidden boxes, stainless Hogebuilt half-fenders, a Jim Crain light bar, and all the lights were changed to dual revolution blue LEDs, just like what “The Legend” Peterbilt got.

While building this truck, the Oldenkamp family ordered a matching Landoll trailer from their local Landoll/KW dealer. The trailer was completed before the truck, so they moved it to our St. Joe location until the truck was done. We really appreciate Landoll for their help with this project – they make amazing equipment.

To finish it off, Chad at C4 did the wet kit and hid everything, as well, so truck #18 would look as clean as possible while traveling from site to site. I appreciate the Oldenkamp family for their friendship and allowing our family at K.C. Peterbilt the opportunity to put together another truck to honor their dad. I am excited to see some road shots of “Big Tuna” out doing what it was built to do – work! Butch would be proud!!