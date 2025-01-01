The Hill Perspective

Led by our fearless leader, Daniel Linss, there is a team of individuals who aid in making our magazine run like a well-oiled machine. You’ve seen him at the shows, may have spoken to him on the phone, or become acquainted with him at a photo shoot – he is Eric Hill (72), 10-4 Magazine’s Print Sales Manager and contributor. This father of three and grandfather of seven resides in Normal, IL, home of the Illinois State University Redbirds, which is where he, his oldest daughter and son went to college. Eric does not have a full-time trucking background, but he was involved in his father’s trucking company, which included helping with maintenance and years of attending truck shows. His love of trucks was established at age 15 while working at a truck stop in Tennessee. The Waupun Truckers Jamboree in Waupun, WI was the first show he attended in 1991. Being a regular reader of 10-4 Magazine, Eric got to meet our co-founder Erik Sieben in 2007 at the Top Gun LargeCar Shootout in Rantoul, IL. In June 2012, Eric retired from State Farm where he had been employed since May 1971. The following years, Eric would eventually meet Dan and Shannon Linss in Rantoul, and was able to provide relief for them at the 10-4 booth so they could get the necessary photos at the show. After these brief occurrences, Eric prayed that he might have an opportunity to be part of the magazine in some capacity. Due to Erik Sieben’s declining health, someone needed to take on the position of sales. Eric Hill displayed an ease of communicating with people, knowledge of the industry, and a sales technique that Dan recognized as a good fit for 10-4 Magazine. An offer was made at the end of 2018, and then an in-person interview was held in January 2019 with Erik Sieben, Jean Osugi, Dan Linss, and Shannon Linss. With a unanimous agreement to bring him in, Eric began his new position, and the magazine is proud to have him. With help, guidance, motivation, and encouragement from Dan, Eric has also become a regular contributor to our beloved magazine. His first contribution was a show report printed in the September 2020 issue and his first feature article, showcasing a black heavy haul Peterbilt, appeared in the January 2021 issue. When not working on the phone or attending truck shows, Eric enjoys showing his custom 2007 Roush Mustang at national and regional Mustang events (and does some judging, too), is an avid Alabama football and Orlando Magic fan, and spends as much quality time as possible with his family. When asked, there wasn’t one specific thing he loves about being part of 10-4 Magazine, there are multiple things, including Dan being one of the best bosses to have, the love of working with the team, running the booth at many of the truck shows, bringing in new advertisers, and the opportunity to be creative with photography and writing. We appreciate you Eric – for your kindness, work ethic, knowledge, and friendship!