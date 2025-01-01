Livestock hauling has been in the Brown family heritage for over 75 years. The truck and trailer gracing these pages is owned and operated by Jeff Brown of Bethel, PA. Jeff’s grandfather, Rufus A. Brown, started hauling livestock over 75 years ago under his name. Jeff’s dad, Rufus M. Brown (known as “Buddy Brown”), began hauling livestock for his father until he went out on his own in 1975 under Brown’s Livestock. Jeff began hauling livestock for his father 36 years ago before purchasing his own truck in 2000 – a 1982 Peterbilt 359, which began Brown Transport. Jeff’s son Mike started hauling livestock for him in 2014, so the family is now four generations deep hauling livestock!

With a passion for trucks that has never left him, Jeff started hauling livestock over 36 years ago. Jeff began his driving career piloting a Chevy 6-wheeler with a 427 gas motor and a 22-foot body. As mentioned before, the first truck Jeff purchased was a 1982 Peterbilt 359, and then in 2005 he bought a brand-new 379 Pete (which is the truck his stepson Braxton currently drives). Jeff then purchased a W900B for his son Mike to drive in 2014. When Mike decided to switch jobs, the “B” was sold to a local outfit, where it remained or a few years, until Mike bought it back.

The truck and trailer pictured here is a 1997 Peterbilt 379 and a 2019 Eby. The truck ended up being a replacement for another truck in the Brown fleet, which was unfortunately deemed a loss. In late summer, Jeff found the Peterbilt in California. Due to California’s strict emissions laws, Jeff was able to save the truck from an uncertain future. The 379 had some upgrades completed over the years, including an air-ride front end, an ‘05 door swap, a newer bunk, and a refreshed drivetrain, which included a CAT C16 swap. Jeff only had two big things he wanted when looking for the replacement – it had to have a CAT and it had to be red. Once the truck was found and bought, Jeff had Lanita Specialized bring it back to Pennsylvania for him.

The Pete’s 265” wheelbase nearly matches that of the truck his stepson pilots. An 18-speed is bolted to the C16, and then the power is put to the ground through 3.43 rears. Rounding out the exterior details are 8” Dynaflex pipes and single square headlights. Jeff had Dallas Good at Blackworth Custom Trucks design the black graphics along the hood, cab and sleeper to break up the truck a bit, with the installation done by Brown Signs. Dallas is pretty local to Jeff, being that he is located only a few miles down the road! The truck really is a head turner wherever it goes. Lucky for me, the Brown’s deliver pigs across the street from my apartment, so I get to see and hear this sweet ride often.

The trailer, as mentioned before, is a 2019 livestock trailer made by Eby. It’s a 53-foot spread axle that was custom built to Jeff’s specifications. The trailer has been designed to haul cattle or pigs. The trailer has polished stainless on the front and rear, which really helps make its presence known. The entire trailer, from front to back, features red under glow lights that look amazing at night!

I actually met Mike and Jeff in an interesting way. While I was in the middle of shooting another truck, back in 2016, Mike drove by and was on the jakes pretty good, which naturally got my attention. I hopped in the car and followed him over to a nearby pork processing plant where I proceeded to introduce myself to him. We got to talking while he was waiting to offload his load of pigs, and we decided to do a photo shoot of his B-model Kenworth and Jeff’s 2005 Peterbilt 379. A few weeks later I was out at Jeff’s place where we ended up getting some really awesome photos and videos. Since then (June 2016) we have all stayed in touch, and between shows and parades, I’ve shot many photos of Mike’s trucks over the past few years.

Last summer, while on my way home from another photo shoot in the Lebanon County area (September 2024), I gave Mike and Jeff a call. Knowing that Jeff had just gotten this new truck, I wanted to see if I could swing by to get some photos of it, and sure enough, I did! A few weeks later, just before I was getting ready to pitch the idea of featuring the truck in 10-4, the editor, Dan Linss, who had seen the truck on social media, reached out and asked if I knew it. I quickly answered, “Sure do!” That leads us to this feature. I can’t take credit for the generational photo, as that idea was Mike’s. To have all the current generations of the Brown family that haul livestock in a single shot, with their trucks, was pretty cool and definitely one of my more memorable shots!

The Browns have become good friends of mine over the last few years. It’s always great to see them out at shows, on the road, or right across the street from my apartment! When Jeff isn’t on the road, he enjoys spending time with his family and riding his four-wheeler. Jeff would like to thank his wife Amy, son Mike, and stepson Braxton for all their help and support over the years. He would also like to thank his grandfather and father for getting him into this livestock hauling lifestyle, which has been at the center of this family for four generations!