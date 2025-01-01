Readers And Their Rigs – January 2025

Jace King (41) of J King Trucking out of Sarcoxie, MO is the third generation of truckers in his family. This 2007 Peterbilt 386, which was recently rebuilt, has a 650-hp Caterpillar with a 13-speed and 3.55 rears, and is typically hooked to a 2021 Wilson Pacesetter. It is a family-owned business that includes his mom Merisa, who plays a huge role in the office, plus his grandpa (87), who still checks in regularly to see how things are going. When not trucking, he and his wife Ashley are running their two children, Chloe and Hunter, around the Midwest (and beyond) to the rodeos. Jace can remember as a kid flipping through the pages of 10-4 while riding with his grandpa thinking, “One day I will have trucks as cool as the ones in here!” And with all the glory to God, here he is in the magazine!!