Down Memory Lane

Happy New Year! Onward we go. Back in the August issue, I briefly mentioned a shout-out, in the intro to my poem, to a woman named Ricki (Rachel – pronounced Ruh-kell) Kressley. Her son Rob had told me that Ricki is a big fan of 10-4 Magazine, and that she particularly enjoys reading my poems every month. Since then, I have spoken a little more to Rob, and we tend to go back in time in our conversations, admiring the prehistoric days of trucking from our parents’ generations. My grandpa and Rob’s dad were trucking up and down the west coast in the same era. Before the Interstates were made, and back when big rigs were less about luxury and comfort, and more about being purpose-built to move products. In our conversations, we spoke a lot about Ricki, and how she worked at a place called Smile Inn, located in San Luis Obispo, CA, when she was young. Rob’s dad, Ron, would make trips from the Pacific Northwest down to Southern California in a black and white needlenose KW with a single stack and green cab lights on the roof. Ricki could see him approaching as he rolled through the hills to come and see her and take her for rides along his route. I spoke to Ricki on the phone recently while floating down the super-slab. I had my cruise set, and we talked about how she was adapting to her new living situation in a home in the Portland area. I was moved by her stories about riding with her true love 75 years ago! What a romantic tale of a young woman watching and waiting for her man, as he eagerly pushed that diesel to come and pick her up and take her with him. I asked her if she had a particular favorite style of poem that I write. She said she prefers the ones that take her back to the memories of earlier times – the good old days. I wrote this poem “Roll With Me Ricki” for 94 year-old Ricki Kressley, inspired by her son, Rob. I imagined the perspective of Rob’s dad driving that old Kenworth, with green cab lights, and a burning desire to be with the woman he loves, just one more time. Ricki, it has been a pleasure speaking to you and hearing your stories. I only hope I have honored your sweet memories in these words of rhyme. It’s a priceless and precious feeling when you look for your loved ones and you recognize their light from afar. Also, I’d like to congratulate Rob Kressley on his recent acknowledgment by the California Trucking Association for 50 years of safe driving. I think we can all agree it is rare to find many drivers today who could qualify for 50 MINUTES of safe driving! Great job, Rob! You are a true inspiration in the trucking industry!

ROLL WITH ME, RICKI

By Trevor Hardwick

From the hills of Luis Obispo,

To the old Frisco Bay.

Up north, to Portland,

Everywhere on the way.

I’ve been pushin’ this diesel,

With the green lights atop.

There’s a flame from her stack,

‘Cause I’m runnin’ her hot!

To the girl in the café,

At the old Smile Inn.

I’ve been thinkin’ about you,

When can I see you again?

There are few things that move me,

Like a bat outta hell.

But a black and white Kenworth,

And a girl named Rachel.

Won’t you roll with me, Ricki,

We can have a sweet time.

I can take you to places,

Only seen in your mind.

You will see me approaching,

When you look for my lights.

You can hop in beside me,

And we’ll roll through the night.

To the City of Angels,

Down the old 101.

As long as we’re together,

We can outrun the sun.

We can fly across the Grapevine,

As we point ‘er back north.

I just want you beside me,

As we roll back and forth.

Won’t you roll with me, Ricki,

Just another sweet time.

With my hand on the shifter,

And your hand on mine.

Don’t think about tomorrow,

Come away with me tonight.

I want to see your smile,

In the glow of dash lights.

I’ll take you to places,

That you ain’t ever been.

And I’ll bring you back safely,

To the old Smile Inn.

When the trip is all over,

And we have to part ways.

I’ll be dreaming about you,

While I’m counting the days.

How long since I’ve seen you,

I guess I never can tell.

But it seems like forever,

And I miss you, Rachel.

Will you roll with me, Ricki,

On another sweet night.

You’ll know when you see me,

If you look for my light.