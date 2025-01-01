This month’s creations were built for my friend and customer David Crye of David Crye General Engineering in Morro Bay, CA. Seen here are a pair of 389’s, ordered last year, then built separately through the shop, along with a slick little water truck he got, as well. Although we did a feature about David and his company back in April of 2021, I thought these three latest units were just too cool not to share.

No stranger to hard work, David has been at it since he was 15 years old and has never slowed down. With a large construction and engineering outfit, several rock quarries, and lots of heavy equipment, a small fleet of trucks is necessary to run these operations, and I am proud to say that many of those trucks have been ordered and customized by me and the crew here at Kansas City Peterbilt.

The 2-axle is a 2024 Peterbilt 389 extended hood, painted in the company blue color, with a 565-hp X15 Cummins, a 13-speed, a car-hauler front axle, and loaded with all the goodies. Our friend Charlie was in charge of getting this one dialed in. He hid the DEF tank, added stacks, visor, cab lights, bicycle fenders, and a painted deck plate fitted with a toolbox. Our painter laid out some stripes and painted the tanks. My dad chopped the breather screens, and then away it went. David had a single-axle barrel bed trailer built by Hanson Trailers in Maynard, Arkansas, and the combo looked really good when it left.

The 3-axle is a 2024 Peterbilt 389 extended hood, also painted in the company blue, with a 565-hp X15 Cummins and an 18-speed, ordered with all the goodies. David wanted this one to emulate an older 379 he used to own and run that had a special spot in his heart, saying, “If you’re building the last one, might as well do it up nice.” Mike was given the responsibility to dial this one in, and he did a fantastic job.

Starting out with one of my body drop kits, Mike also installed an 18-inch bumper, a 12 Ga. stainless 379 grill surround with 13 bars, double 379 headlights, and steer axle dumps. Painting the breathers, he also made them strapless and added lights, along with a special visor, seven cab lights with painted housings and chrome rings, 12 Ga. mirror arms, and custom cab skirts. Mike also hid the DEF tank, painted the boxes, tanks and frame, then added 7-inch stacks, dual revolution lights in the back of the cab, and a set of Shift full fiberglass rear fenders, painted with a stripe like the rest of the body. Bub helped build a flush multiple piece deck plate with one of my hidden toolboxes and, of course, dad chopped the air cleaners.

Once this special 3-axle was done, we took it to Chad at C4 where it got a wet line kit installed. David also ordered a nice barrel bed trailer from Hanson for this one and had our body shop sandblast and paint it to match the truck. This combo turned out sweet, too.

Not long ago, David also bought a new 548 Peterbilt tank truck chassis from us that was in stock (I sell a lot of these all over the US). If you or someone you know is in the market for one, please let me know. David wanted the truck to be company blue, so Jimmy, our new main painter, was tasked with getting it painted, and he did a great job. David took the truck to Mc Lellan Equipment in Hanford, California, to get a matching water tank body installed. I really liked the way it turned out and thought it might be fun to share this one here, as well.

All of us at K.C. Peterbilt and myself would like to give a “big thank” you to David Crye for his continued business. Working with people like David really makes me love my job! And like I said, he has been a great friend and customer, and even though we have done an article on his other equipment in the past, these three latest trucks were just too cool not to share. Happy New Year everyone! Here’s wishing you all a healthy and prosperous 2025!!