The Gift Of Giving

Ho, Ho, Ho… snow, snow, snow or not, somehow it just doesn’t feel like Christmas this year. The calendar still tells me December follows November and deer season (November 15-30) is over here in Michigan, so that means we are closing in on the end of the year. I’m seeing festive homes with colorful lights and garland streaming from streetlights in every small town, but something is missing. Santa still laughs his jovial “Ho, Ho, Ho!” but the twinkle in his eyes doesn’t shine so bright.

As I look him up and down, I am noticing his red suit has signs of wear, rough patches where the material is rubbed thin, and even his big black boots have mud caked on them. Could this Santa have been one who is serving the forgotten people of the southeast who have had their world washed away by flood waters. Their lives have been turned upside down after the storms and the aftermath of hurricane Helene. It’s easy to forget those people in Tennessee, Alabama, the Carolinas, and Florida when we go shopping for friends and family, but please don’t – they are still hurting and fighting for their lives, since it will take a very long time for them to get back to normal.

This is the time of year when we turn our thoughts to giving gifts to those we love. This year, add the names of the folks who have lost so much to your personal shopping list. A gift, no matter how big or small, will be welcomed by someone who has very little. Often, we assume someone else will step up and help in times of crisis. As you know, we can’t count on the government to provide aid or comfort if you are not in the right demographic. Now is the time to be the change you hope to see in others, and to lead by example. My mother always said “charity starts at home” so this year be that Secret Santa, whether it’s in your own community or not, or possibly at your place of employment.

We have all endured a year full of political advertisements shouting, “It’s the economy, dummy!” So, this year, my wife has informed me money is tight, and that I will be getting a hug as my gift. All jokes aside, there have been times in my life when I would have welcomed a hug from another human being, just to give me hope. The simplest gesture, when given with true human emotion, is stronger than a speeding freight train, which also reminds me I need to get my neighbor’s son some new cargo/freight containers for his train set. He said the trucks we gave him last year hauled all the other ones away, and they haven’t returned them to his freight yard. Guess the economy is bad in toy land, too.

Up here in the northern section of our little slice of paradise the weather has definitely turned from brisk to cold. Adding another shirt or sweater not only looks fashionable, but feels warmer, as well. With that in mind we, Aunt Barb and I, have been cleaning the attic and going through our closets. Like so many others, we sort old clothing into two piles – those we keep and those we get rid of. My wife gets so disgusted with me because I resort them into the “go to town” pile and the “go to the shop/barn” pile. I never worry about if it’s in style or what the neighbors will think about my 1980s disco style trousers with a pearl snap western shirt. “If it fits, it ships!” or something like that.

However, we do find there are lots of gently worn or serviceable items that we no longer use. We are still arguing if it’s the clothes dryer or the refrigerator that shrinks the items that no longer fit. But either way, they would be welcomed by those who have little or none. I know many of our readers donate to the usual charities and volunteer, as well, but this year maybe you can go one step further. Unfortunately, and all too often, these charities sort much of your used clothing again and then dispose of the remaining as unusable. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

On any cold and lonely night, the streets can be brutal, and the winds bite through worn and thin clothing faster than the breeze through a screen door. So many of the homeless and destitute would long to have those discarded items. Just as my barn clothes are not a fashion statement, the people out on the streets would also opt for function over fashion. I can think of times when I would have loved to have a warm snuggle from an ill-fitting, oversized, and/or way too ugly sweater.

If you have ever spent the night sleeping in a trash bag or covered by a cardboard box to stay dry when the weather is spitting snow, you can more understand their everyday discomfort. All the while, you have old, waterproof, outdoor gear wasting away out in your storage area. Just how many old sleeping bags do you need to keep? When you are sorting through all this stuff, your mind tells you it will be one of the items that get sorted out and disposed of at the charity. So, put those items in a third pile, which we will call the Samaritan pile. You know you’re not going to use these items anytime soon, but if you do, there are more at the store. These are everyday items that may or may not be out of fashion, but not usefulness.

I was very surprised at how much duplicate stuff we have accumulated. After 45 years of marriage, things seem to be multiplying like rabbits in our attic. Every year, when we take a trip, we must get new luggage, or at least a couple travel bags. Most of them get shoved into storage when they should go in the Samaritan pile, after all, just how much luggage do we really need when we travel? These odd bags make great gifts to anyone who doesn’t have a permanent housing arrangement or some way to collect and keep their valuable and often worldly possessions. I often pack a shaving kit, various toiletries, and a hairbrush, then slip it into one of these travel bags, along with an old coat and new socks. Who doesn’t like a pair of new socks? If you have lived on the road for any length of time, you can certainly appreciate a warm, clean, new pair of socks that stay up when you walk.

You may ask what I do with the items collected in my Samaritan pile. Those I put in the truck, and when any opportunities present themselves, I give them away, often as payment for help with the truck or when I see someone in need that might be helped. Please keep in mind your personal safety while doing this. My passion is homeless veterans, which is a group that is overlooked and often forgotten in the hustle and bustle of the Holidays. Every person in this life has a value. Their personal self-worth may be at its lowest point, but even then, most folks aren’t looking for a handout, but rather a hand up.

When given a choice, most folks don’t want something for nothing. That’s part of the reason why Goodwill and other local charities charge for the items they receive as donations. And, by placing a monetary value on the items for sale, it allows the purchaser to retain their dignity when buying them. Much of the help at our local store is provided by workers with personal challenges or great difficulty working in a traditional setting. Not everyone who shops at thrift stores are low income or no income families. I must admit, we have become hooked on browsing the Goodwill stores in different cities to see what people get rid of – not that we need more stuff, but it is fun. I mention this so if you are not comfortable donating your personal stuff, you can always purchase like new items that could also be given to others as gifts during this festive season – and typically, for pennies on the dollar, which will stretch your donation dollars.

Most of our readers are working class folks and closely connected to their community. When we see a need or a family in need, we help. I mentioned earlier the flood victims in the southeast, but they are not the only ones who can use a lift. Too many of our own drivers have seen the freight dry up or the rates drop so far that they are close to losing everything. Look around, these truckers are closer than you think. One of the traits most often associated with truckers is the spirit of independence. They are not going to ask for help, even when their ship, or truck, is sinking. They will still be the ones trying to help others when they cannot afford to help themselves. That’s where you can make a difference in their lives.

Financial help or organizational assistance is often welcomed. It’s true, there are far too many drivers who jumped into this game at a time when prices were out of bounds. The price of equipment far outpaced the return on investment, so now they are distressed. My, my, my how times have changed. These owner operators – and even some small companies – are upside down with truck payments, missing monthly gas and electric payments, and, in general, don’t know where to turn.

If you have the means or money to help, step up, especially if they have small children at home. As Christmas approaches, do a little shopping for that family. Gift wrap it all and, on Christmas Eve, be a Secret Santa. Drop all your gifts in the dark of night with a simple tag signed “SANTA” – nobody needs to know who you are, and if no one knows, they can’t refuse the gifts.

I don’t recommend climbing down the chimney if the door is locked. I don’t know the jolly old elf’s secret, since he could easily be mistaken for a modern day truck driver with his full rounded belly and rosy, red cheeks, but he gets down our chimney (I have a hard time getting a broom handle down it). Maybe Aunt Barb gave him a key or something, yea, that must be it! If you’re not sure what to get a family, try a gift card for a night out at a nice restaurant. Once again, size isn’t important, but I can guarantee your gesture will be very well received. If you don’t know what kind of food they like, go with the universal one size fits all gift – money or a gift card. When you’re at the bank depositing that settlement check, ask for a few larger bills in cash. I often slip a few bucks and a welcome home note into the pockets of the coats we hand out to our veterans.

As that joyous season rolls around this year, be safe, be generous, and above all, be thankful for the many blessings you have in your life. Take the time to wish others a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year just as our savior, who was born on that special day, brought hope and love to people who were in need. The wise men traveled far and gave great gifts to the Christ child, and for this they were rewarded with God’s blessings, love, and peace.

May all of you be blessed, know peace, and live with love in your heart! This is our gift to you from Aunt Barb, Penny the Pooch, and me. The weather outside may be frightful – it’s cold with snow swirling in the wind – but we are nestled by the fireplace, warm, dry, and snug in our humble home, filled with blessings in the north country. May God bless you as we have been blessed. What a gift! Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night, 10-4!