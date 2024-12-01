A Wisconsin Classic

One of the privileges that I have at selected truck shows I attend each year, is to collaborate with Editor Dan Linss to pick a 10-4 Magazine “Best of the Best Pick” award, which comes with a nice trophy, along with feature story in a future edition of the magazine. I had the privilege of doing that again at this year’s Amcan Truck Fest in Union Grove, Wisconsin, held the second weekend of June. The magazine started this tradition in 2021, and so far, we have handed out three of these awards. Continuing that tradition, the latest 10-4 Magazine “Best of the Best Pick” features yet another red Peterbilt, but this one is a 52-year-old Wisconsin classic.

After being refurbished, upgraded, and rebuilt into a road and show worthy work truck, the truck I’m referring to is a 1972 extended hood “little window” 359 Peterbilt, owned by Andy Pagels from Franksville, WI. Andy is the oldest son of three boys from his father Richard and mother Gisela. Like my father, Andy’s dad served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict in the early 1950s. During his tour of duty, Mr. Pagels drove tankers for the Army. This experience would later come into play as he started and grew his future tanker trucking business.

After returning from Korea, Richard met his future wife Gisela and married in 1959. In 1972, Richard and Gisela purchased 10 acres of land near Union Grove, started a family, and then formed Richard Pagels Trucking from their small farm in Wisconsin. In 2017, shortly after celebrating 58 years of marriage, sadly, Richard Pagels passed away. Today, his son Andy Pagels oversees a total of 53 acres for his mother and his own farm, and also trucks.

Richard Pagels began his trucking career right out of the military hauling fuel oil for heating and black oil (black oil is repurposed oil for mixing with and binding asphalt). Richard decided to make a change and began hauling sand and gravel with a B-61 model Mack dump truck pulling a pup trailer. In 1988, Richard got his own authorities and incorporated his trucking business in 1990. He then made another switch, from hauling sand and gravel to chemicals. In the beginning, business was slow, only hauling 2-3 loads per week out of Racine, WI for Bulk Transport. But eventually, Bulk Transport got bought out by Quality Transport, that later got purchased by KAG (Kenan) Transport. As his tanker business grew, Richard purchased three tankers for hauling chemicals and black oil.

After attending Union Grove High and graduating in 1988, Richard’s son Andy began driving for his dad and Richard Pagels Trucking. Andy met and started dating his future wife Connie in 1990 at a mutual friend’s wedding after being stood up by his planned date. Three years later they married in 1993. They have been happily married for 31 years. Their marriage has produced a beautiful family of two sons, Seth and Thomas, and a daughter named Olivia. They also have a granddaughter named Elsie from Seth and his partner Alyson. In addition to starting a family, Andy bought 35 acres to further plant his roots near his business and parents’ farm.

At the time of Richard’s retirement in 2014, he continued to drive and began transitioning the running of the trucking business to Andy and his two sons. Andy ultimately took over managing the business in 2017 after his father passed away and continues to run the business. His mother Gisela still owns the family trucking business, and Andy’s official title is that of Vice President. Recently, Andy has involved his sons, Seth and Thomas, with managing the business while they continue to drive. His goal is to have both boys eventually take over the family trucking business when he decides to give up the steering wheel and gear shifter! In the meantime, he remains actively involved in day-to-day operations of the business and enjoys driving his 1972 Peterbilt 359.

Richard owned and drove a variety of trucks over many years of trucking including several International 4300 and 9370 conventional trucks. Andy drove many of these same trucks and eventually convinced his dad to make the switch from International to Peterbilt trucks in 1995. Since then, they have owned many different Petes. Andy wanted something different for his personal truck, and that’s what motivated him to look for an extended hood, little window, Peterbilt 359. Andy began his search for this special truck and found what he wanted in Tennessee. It was exactly what he was looking for, so he pulled the trigger and made the purchase. After getting it home, his project truck sat in storage for about a year as he began the process of buying all the parts for the restoration.

The ‘72 Pete was originally built with a 220” wheelbase, but the second owner stretched it out to 300 inches long. Andy decided to purchase a donor 378 Peterbilt and used the 260” wheelbase frame to replace the 300” frame. During the frame swap, Andy had the rear-ends and bushings rebuilt, along with adding new rear drums and brakes. The Pete came with a 1693 Cat from the factory, but it was replaced with a 3406B Cat by the second owner. Andy decided to replace the 3406B with a 3406C Cat. Both are mechanical engines, but the C model engine has more torque and more pulling power.

To gain more horsepower, Andy replaced the original turbo with a Borg-Warner turbo, in addition to an Enhanced Power manifold pump, and replaced the injectors. After installing the upgraded 3406C engine, a new and bigger radiator replaced the original to cool the 600-hp 3406C Cat. Much of the engine and mechanical work was done by JB Diesel out of Sturgeon Bay, WI. In addition to extensive mechanical work, most of the original electrical wiring and plumbing were replaced. Dan Moser did all the plumbing work. Originally, the Pete was built with a 6+4 transmission at the factory, but it had been replaced with a 10-speed Eaton Fuller. Andy decided to replace the 10-speed with an 18-speed transmission that he purchased from Badger Peterbilt in Wisconsin. To finish off the drive train, a new balanced driveshaft was added to the drive line.

During its lifetime, the old Pete was finished with different colors of paint, and when Andy purchased the ‘72, it was painted yellow. Prior to that, it was painted blue with black stripes. Prior to changing the exterior color, he had several cab and sleeper panels replaced that were supplied by Courtland Truck Works out of California. With this work completed, he had the truck and frame painted in its current color – Legendary Flame Red Pearl with Black Cherry accent stripes. The cab, framework, and painting were skillfully done by Ken Johnson at Total Appearance (TA) out of Pewaukee, WI. The ‘72 Pete also came from the factory with a 36” sleeper. The second owner replaced the original sleeper with a 60” unit (two 30” sleepers joined together), and that was what was on the truck when Andy bought it. He made the decision to replace the 60” sleeper with a 42” Double Eagle sleeper that he acquired from a guy on the east coast. Ken Johnson rebuilt and painted the sleeper, as well.

Exterior upgrades to the ‘72 include watermelon lights from Grand General, a stainless visor from Wilkins Oklahoma Truck Supply, polished stainless-steel half fenders from Hogebuilt, a rear light bar from Iowa Customs, breathers from Courtland Truck Works with Vortex caps, a 20” Valley Chrome front bumper, Dynaflex exhaust, a 379 Pete grille with vertical bars, windshield wipers (and motor) from Rockwood, and Alcoa rims wrapped in Khumo 24.5 low profile tires. Interior upgrades included having Total Appearance rebuild the original dash, adding a false fire wall, relocating the steering column, adding new classic instrument gauges, installing a custom Pioneer stereo system and speakers, and installing new Knoedler double padded seats covered by Inside Rides.

Andy had a very successful truck show season competing at truck shows throughout the summer and fall of 2024. His success was reflected in the number of awards that he earned in competition, which included 10-4 Magazine’s “Best of the Best Pick” at the Amcan Truck Fest, 3rd place in the Limited Mileage Bobtail class at MATS, and a bunch of awards at the Top Gun Largecar Shootout in Rantoul, IL, including Best of Show Limited Mileage Bobtail, 1st place Interior Limited Mileage Bobtail, 2nd place Lights Limited Mileage Bobtail, and the Dickerson Custom Trucks “Best of Show Paint” award. And, finally, he earned a 1st in Class at the very final Waupun Truck-n-Show, which was a huge event. This is a very impressive list of wins considering that 2024 was the first year Andy showed his extended hood 1972 Peterbilt 359.

What are Andy’s plans for his classic 359 Pete? During the spring, summer, and fall, he plans to work this truck, because he truly enjoys driving it. He said that driving this old Peterbilt reminds him of the trucks that he drove early on in his trucking career. Of course, he plans to park and store it away from the long and often brutal Wisconsin winters. While tucked away this winter, Andy has plans to make a few more upgrades to this already incredible truck. I have an affinity for Peterbilt trucks from the 1970s, so trucks like this, along with music from that decade, take me back to a special time in my life. I would argue that Andy Pagel’s 1972 “little window” Peterbilt 359 is one of the finest ones out there, and a true Wisconsin classic.