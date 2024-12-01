A “10-4 Day” Event

Within the trucking industry, 10-4 Day (October 4) is a day recognized and celebrated. Three companies and 60,000 square feet is what was celebrated on 10-4 day this year in Holland, MI. Rabbit River Transport II, Reliable Road Service and Preferred Truck & Trailer Sales, owned by Bruce Hassevoort and his two sons, Jeremy and Eric, have grown a lot over the years, so much so that housing all three companies together became a necessity. Pictures do not do this facility justice – you must see it in person!

Bruce initially started Rabbit River Farms in 1992 for their cattle buying and selling business which owned a couple trucks. They ended up getting out of cattle and transitioned to Rabbit River Transport II, which is strictly a trucking company. Reliable Road Service started out with one unit in Illinois, until the operator moved to Michigan, where Reliable and Preferred Truck & Trailer Sales were together at the same location, across the street from the new facility. Mike, who was the one who moved from Illinois, manages all the departments. Rabbit River was located 15 minutes out of town prior to the move.

The companies broke ground on August 21, 2023, and everyone was moved in by the middle of July of this year with operations in full swing. A grand opening definitely needed to happen, and 10-4 Day just seemed fitting. This was a chance to provide current and future customers and vendors with a firsthand look at the grand facility. People in attendance were able to see what all three companies have to offer. Not only did Bruce Hassevoort cook the chickens on a charcoal pit that morning, but he was also surprised, as his 71st birthday was celebrated at the open house a day after his birthday.

From my account, this was an amazing experience with the tour, countless times walking back and forth across the entire complex and being able to witness the operations of all three companies. 14 of their customers brought out a truck which was displayed either inside of the shop or out in front of the bay doors. Even though the day started out cool and very gloomy, the sun finally came out and provided some wonderful weather to be outside.

If you take a driving position with Rabbit River, the driver’s lounge is amazing, dispatch employs some great people, and the trucks are all top notch. Rabbit River currently has 47 company trucks, approximately 98 trailers, and seven owner operators. One very cool feature: they have a wash bay that not only handles the washes of their trucks, but it is open to the public, as well. Contact Rabbit River for more information about the truck wash.

Reliable Road Service has a “must see” showroom filled with everything you might need for your truck. It is easily accessible from the interstate (196) and has all the right equipment needed for all your towing needs including 16 service trucks, flatbeds, heavy duty wreckers, plus double drops and landolls, for hauling equipment. In the heart of Holland, they also have Tim’s Towing with a great crew of people to assist the motoring public.

Special thanks from the Hassevoorts to all their long-term employees, customers and vendors because without them, they wouldn’t be where they are today. Shout out to Trux, PDI, Image Wash Products, and TBB Tires who were in attendance, along with all the vendors who donated to the event’s raffle, and big thanks to all the employees who helped make this event a success. According to Jeremy, anyone is welcome to stop in to get a tour of the facility or to learn more about what the companies have to offer.

The open house brought in approximately 400 people and the place was buzzing with conversations, laughter, and most importantly, memories. It was great meeting everyone from all three companies and seeing friends at the event including Ryan LaLone of Diesel Freak, Cheri Kimball, Carl Carstens, Cody Jenks, and Neal Dams (owner operator for Rabbit River and a 10-4 October 2023 feature truck). Thank you to the entire Hassevoort family for allowing me to attend, capture the day on my camera, and see this beautiful facility in person.