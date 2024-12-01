Berube’s BBQ 2024

It’s a well-known fact that the best way to keep a retail business moving forward is to keep your customers very happy and feeling welcome. Making them feel appreciated is the cherry on top. Berube’s Truck Accessories in Bow, NH opened their doors in July 1986, but their involvement in the trucking community goes way beyond that. Each year they host a truck show and BBQ customer celebration, which was held this year on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

As in prior years, this is not a judged event, as it is a “bring your truck, park it, and enjoy the offerings of the Berube family while hanging out with friends and hopefully making new ones” kind of deal. A bit of early morning rain did nothing to dampen the masses heading to the event. Once again, this year’s show hosted a full house of beautiful trucks for a day of music, great food, and a ton of prizes, all free of charge, in the name of customer appreciation.

Among the trucks on hand were some old iron such as Gordon and John Blythe’s black 1964 KW model W-923, powered by a CAT 3406-A and backed by a 15-speed, along with another sweet red ‘64 Petercar model 351, owned by Ben Senter, also powered by a CAT and mated to a 6+4 drivetrain. The sleeper on Ben’s truck was made by Double Eagle to mirror a Mercury unit. Both trucks spent their early years out in California, avoiding the killer winter road salt conditions in the northeast.

Another rare truck on hand was Terry Miller’s black 1970 Diamond Reo model C114 with a Cummins under the hood. Don Berube’s sweet ‘56 Peterbilt 6-wheel truck with a polished aluminum stake bed was also on display. Over the years, this truck has been driven to the top of Pikes Peak, and even made a few laps around the now defunct Fontana Speedway in California, as well.

Although the mood was upbeat and happy, there were many heavy hearts as this was the first event held since the passing of Don Berube Sr.’s longtime wife Gaetanne. Her smiling face and laugh were greatly missed, along with the platters of her homemade desserts, that were a staple at every BBQ. Don Sr. and Gaetanne had recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. “We were married in Colebrook, NH on December 21st, which was the longest night and shortest day of the year,” Don said with a grin on his face and a tear in his eye.

RIP Mrs. B, we will all miss you (and your strawberry cookies) very much. I look forward to attending this event each year, and 2025 will be no different. If you find yourself in that part of the country around the end of June, or if you are a Berube’s customer, stop in for a good time – and to be appreciated. You won’t regret it.