About that latest project at work: you and your team are all in the same boat, and it’s sinking fast. The whole situation’s awash with problems, underwater, and nowhere near an even keel – it was supposed to launch a month ago, but nobody’s on board with the changes it needs. Now’s the time to read “Surf When You Can” by (retired) Captain Brett Crozier (with Michael Vlessides), before the last ship has sailed. Few people were surprised when young Brett Crozier entered the U.S. Naval Academy with an aim to be a pilot – his father was in the Air Force, and Crozier grew up surrounded by airplanes and fighter jets. Flying was all he ever wanted to do. First, he was a helicopter pilot; later, he worked his way up to captain of one of the largest, most powerful, and most celebrated aircraft carriers in the US Navy. You don’t get to do that without learning a few things about leadership. One of the most enjoyable lessons Crozier tells, perhaps, is the one about relationships and their importance in team building. On that note, remember that strength in a team comes through working together. To be a leader, teach, but be open to being taught – and don’t let discipline problems overshadow a team member’s humanity or yours. Stand up for your team members, as Crozier did during a crisis aboard his ship. Give your people the tools and support they need to do the work, then trust them to do it. And as for yourself, never skip a chance to gain a new skill. Remember that a willingness to “operate outside your comfort zone” will allow you to learn and grow. Be sure you “master the fundamentals” before you move upward. Be willing to “take a stand” if you feel strongly about something. And remember that you are the only one who decides on how you react to any circumstance. Nobody likes a lecture, and nobody likes being talked “at” rather than to. And that’s why you want to read “Surf When You Can” – because this book speaks to the intelligence of its readers. Loaded with action-packed learning that doesn’t feel classroom-like, author and Captain Brett Crozier lets readers feel like they’re in the know, whether they are or not. For those who aren’t, Crozier lays out scenarios and explains equipment without any dumbing-down, which helps keep readers riveted and ready to absorb and appreciate the lessons embedded here. Using his personal experiences and others to illustrate the points he makes lends a warm trustworthiness to this memoir-cum-business-book, and you’ll enjoy that. Old sailors will devour this book, and business-minded readers will love its insights. Grab “Surf When You Can” for its fascinating slice-of-life and let its leadership lessons be your anchor.