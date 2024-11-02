Remembering Ron Watt

Ronald G. Watt of Kentland, IN, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 72. Ron was a pioneer in the fiberglass fender industry for big rig trucks, building his first set of these durable fenders back in the 1980s, which went on to create an entire new industry that is still thriving today.

Born on July 24, 1952, in Watseka, IL, to Robert and Dorothy (Reynolds) Watt, Ron grew up with a passion for adventure. A graduate of South Newton High School class of 1970, he married Luanne Render, on June 22, 1974, in Brook, IN. Ron was a third-generation trucker, and owner of Watt Trucking Inc., a business he ran with dedication and pride. Back then Ron hauled grain in hopper bottoms, along with ammonia and liquid fertilizer in the spring, and seed corn in the winter. He always kept his truck clean and added as many accessories as possible (but there weren’t many available back then).

In the mid-1980s, he bought and installed a pair of stainless steel full fenders on his truck, but they cracked almost immediately. His frustration and ingenuity led him to design and make his own fenders. Taking the good stainless fender to a fiberglass boat manufacturer, he had them make the first real set of fiberglass full fenders. After that, people started asking for them, so they began making and selling these fenders on the side, while still trucking.

Sometime later, a local company in their hometown of Kentland approached them to make the fenders. After switching manufacturers, Ron began expanding the line, making his mock-ups out of wood. In 1997, they exhibited at the MATS show in Louisville, KY for the first time and their products were a big hit. Today, W.T.I. offers a full line of front and rear fiberglass fenders, various brackets, fifth wheel covers, stainless trim pieces, and polish (Hoosier Metal Polish).

Ron appreciated his customers and enjoyed forming friendships with truck drivers across the country. His love for life was evident in everything he did, whether it was taking motorcycle rides, cheering for his favorite NASCAR drivers, or reveling in the highs and lows of being a Green Bay Packers fan. His enthusiasm for the Grateful Dead’s music was a testament to his spirited personality. But what truly defined Ron was his deep love for his family. He found immense joy in watching his kids excel in their athletic pursuits, and his presence at their events was a source of great encouragement for them.

Getting a divorce in 2014, Ron and Luanne continued to run the company together. Ron “retired” at the age of 65, although he continued to paint fenders. Luanne retired at 65, as well, but is still involved in the company, which today is run by their boys, Keith and Eric.

After a lengthy illness, Ron was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver in May of 2024. At that point, there wasn’t much the doctors could do for him, and he passed away shortly thereafter on September 8, 2024. Had he been diagnosed sooner he would have had treatment options. All the more reason for all of us to not only visit the doctor when we don’t feel right, but to also get all our required checkups each year. As most already know, with cancer, early diagnosis is the key to being able to survive, so please get checked!

Ron’s funeral was held September 13, 2024, at the Covenant Federated Christian Church of Kentland, with a service led by Rev. Wayne Meyer that honored Ron’s memory and the many ways he touched the lives of those around him. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy (Reynolds) Watt and brother Roger. He is survived by his four children, Justin (Jennifer) Watt of Zionsville, IN; Keith Watt of West Lafayette, IN; Eric (Dennise) Watt of Cedar Lake, IN; and Michelle (Bo) Clement of Indianapolis, IN. He is also remembered fondly by his brother, Steve Watt of Lafayette, IN, his sister, Diane Hawkins of Fowler, IN, and his eight beloved grandchildren.

With ties to the trucking industry that date back over 75 years, Ron Watt will be remembered for his time behind the wheel of a rig, his contributions to the truck accessory market, his dedication to his family and friends, and that big smile he always had on his face. We will miss Ronnie at the truck shows and at all the “after parties” where we would hang out together. Ron Watt was one of the “OGs” (originals) of the truck accessory market, and was a true innovator and pioneer that helped change the look of big rig trucks forever. RIP, my friend, you will be missed.