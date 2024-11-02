Mitch Railsback and his brother Todd of Castro Valley, CA own this 2020 Peterbilt 389 daycab. Powered by a 565-hp X15 hooked to an 18-speed, the rig is seen here hooked to their Murray lowbed, loaded with a 1980 Kenworth C500 dump truck, which the family bought new for Mitch to drive when he was just getting started. They also have a 1987 Peterbilt 359, along with a yard full of other cool old stuff they refuse to get rid of. Currently this 389 is parked, as Mitch is running a dozer right now, but he loves 10-4 and is a big fan of the magazine! Thanks, Mitch!!
Readers And Their Rigs – November 2024
By Daniel J. LinssNo Comments1 Min Read
Daniel J. Linss
Daniel J. Linss has been with 10-4 Magazine since the beginning in September of 1993 and has been the Editor and Art Director since March of 1994. Over the years, he has also become an owner and one of the main photographers for 10-4 and is well-known for his insightful cover feature articles and honest show reports. Married for over 30 years with three grown children, Daniel produces 10-4 Magazine each and every month from his office in Central California.