Readers And Their Rigs – November 2024

Mitch Railsback and his brother Todd of Castro Valley, CA own this 2020 Peterbilt 389 daycab. Powered by a 565-hp X15 hooked to an 18-speed, the rig is seen here hooked to their Murray lowbed, loaded with a 1980 Kenworth C500 dump truck, which the family bought new for Mitch to drive when he was just getting started. They also have a 1987 Peterbilt 359, along with a yard full of other cool old stuff they refuse to get rid of. Currently this 389 is parked, as Mitch is running a dozer right now, but he loves 10-4 and is a big fan of the magazine! Thanks, Mitch!!