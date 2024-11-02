Jim Is Still Smiling

This month’s “creation” was for one of my good friends and customers, Jim and Michelle Boeckman, from Hiawatha, Kansas. Their black lab dog’s name is Bear, and it wasn’t hard to talk my wife Cris into making a trip to see Jim, Michelle, and especially Bear. Jim is the owner of Boeckman LLC, which operates under the DBA “Moov’n Milk” – which they do every day. They own many nice trucks, but since new truck orders have slowed down, I asked Jim and Michelle if they would consider trying a new model 589.

In previous articles we featured Jim and some of his trucks (October 2015 and April 2024) and in those articles I mentioned how many nice trucks they have bought and currently run. Knowing that someday in the future they would need to adapt to the changes coming, Jim and Michelle came to town and looked at a few 589s we had on the lot, waiting to get picked up. They both liked the new Legendary package but were not fans of the polished front fenders. Like a lot of people, they did, however, like the “Peterbilt” script writing on the hood, door panels and dash. So, they went for it!

The truck is a 2025 Peterbilt 589 with a 44” sleeper, a modest wheelbase, and a custom beautiful blue color I have done for a few special customers. Fitted with the Legendary package with painted front fenders, factory stainless cowls and skirts, a 565-hp X15 Cummins with 2050 torque, an 18-speed, low air leaf suspension, and a car hauler front axle with factory front air ride, when it showed up, Jim requested our man Charlie to help hang some dummy stacks. After Charlie installed the stacks, they took the truck home – but that was not as easy as it sounds.

With the newer Peterbilt model cabs (567, 579, and 589), there isn’t anyone making the brackets and clamps that attach stacks to the cab like the previous traditional model Peterbilts. Most of the ones I have seen mount to the frame and have the sliding pin at the top. I have never been a big fan of that set up. I had some parts and pieces made that my dad has been welding to customize chrome clamps and brackets made by someone else. Welding my parts to theirs makes the stacks like they used to be, but with the new style cab. I wanted to thank my dad for all he does for me. This request wasn’t an easy task, but he doesn’t seem to have “no” in his vocabulary. Lucky for me!

After getting the truck home, Michelle and Jim installed the 12 Ga. drop visor, and then took the truck to Marc Beyer of Beyer Body and Paint to install rear bicycle fenders, 12 Ga. breather lights, a light bar, and a flush deck plate. The truck was lucky enough to get picked for some special LED double square headlights that should be available next year as a factory option. They are a sweet addition to an already cool new model 589 Peterbilt.

I thought the truck looked too nice not to share, and with the short lead time and factory discounts now available, it is a great time to order a new 589 (or any new Peterbilt for that matter) for yourself. Please give me or your Kansas City Peterbilt salesperson a call if you might be in the market for a new ride.

Jim wanted to give special thanks to his great group of drivers that make “Moov’n Milk” possible, Marc Beyer for the help getting the trucks dialed in and always looking top notch, and Peterbilt Motors for selecting him to try out the new headlights. Jim really likes the truck, saying, “When I see it, it just makes me smile.” Jim’s new Peterbilt 589 turned out nice, and with only a few minor add-ons, the truck has a great new look that still makes him smile.