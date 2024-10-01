Our magazine relies on our amazing contributors, who hail from across the country, including Colin Kund (34), who brings us that east coast flavor with stories of cool trucks, accompanied by amazing photos. Residing in Lansdale, PA, Colin has always loved trucks and heavy equipment which is a passion instilled by his grandfather who was a machine operator and lowbed driver. Some may say he was born to hold a camera – those that see his work probably would say it wouldn’t surprise them, and not long after he was born, at four years old, he had a camera (disposable) in hand. Nine times out of ten, he probably has a camera with him to this day and a passion he has molded into a career. Currently he is at about 15 years professionally photographing, and officially started his company in 2016. He has contributed to various other publications, but his first to 10-4 Magazine was when he helped his friend Josh Riccio by providing images for the article Josh wrote on his 1980 Kenworth W900A (January 2019 Special Feature). After that, it all kind of fell into place, because a short six months later, Colin had his first article appear about “Lanita’s Green Machine” and since then has brought the magazine some amazing owners and their trucks. Today, he continues his business as a freelance photographer, as well as working full time as a Digital Media Specialist for H&K Group, Inc., which is one of the largest privately held civil contracting and construction materials companies. His position includes photography as well as drone video and images for the engineers and visual representation of the materials on the ground for inventory purposes. Colin’s feature trucks are mostly found within a 200-mile radius of where he resides, and if you are familiar with the area, you know there is no lack of cool trucks around! What most don’t know about Colin is that he is also big into aviation and railroads, taking the opportunity to see and photograph whenever possible. He also has a love of guns which includes target shooting and skeet shooting. But even when he isn’t working, his camera is usually not far away from him. What does it mean to Colin to be a part of 10-4 Magazine? He stated it is his “non-blood family.” The connections he has made have been amazing, and although very humble, it is really nice to be recognized by someone for the contributions he has made to the magazine. This has been a part of his career that has increased the confidence in both himself and the work he does. He also accredits our fearless leader, Dan Linss, for being a great mentor not only with photography, but also with his writing skills. Like most of us, Colin is an interviewer, not an interviewee, but I turned the tables on him so we could learn more about the man behind the camera, and CWK Images. Thank you, Colin, for the great content you provide and the continued contributions – we appreciate you!