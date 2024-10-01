Eyes On The Prize

The Dog Days of Summer are now in our rearview mirror and cooler weather is finally here. The primaries are over and the actual election is now upon us. I hope you had the opportunity to select the candidate of your choice and to make decisions for what you want in the future. Trucking has ground to a halt, our economy has gone to pieces, inflation is off the charts, and most of us are working when and where we can, trying to earn a decent living. I am at home today so the workload can be passed around and all of us owner operators can keep the doors of business open. Sure, there are still a few fortunate ones that have not been affected by the economic downturn, but they are the exception, not the norm.

If there is to be any change in our lives or the hope of any opportunity in the future, it’s important each of us stop what we are doing and search out the available information on these political candidates. Not just the presidential candidates, but all your state and local ones, as well. I’ve waited to share this article with my readers because of its importance and I don’t want it to get lost in the smoke and mirrors of “live and let live!” I have been living the American dream, driving my life away, and loving the truckin’ lifestyle for almost five decades now. That’s 50 years for the folks who learned the “new” math!

All of us who are paying attention have noticed the change in our industry. Not all change is bad, but the disregard for our freedoms and our American way of life is unacceptable. The regulations imposed by state and federal agencies have crippled our production, limited our innovation, and caused so many of our experienced personnel to leave the workforce. The requirements placed on tailpipe emissions alone have set us back generations. These new so called “advancements” in trucks has dumbed down the requirements for drivers and therefore placed all motorists at risk. The cost of sustaining oneself while on the road is not affordable any longer.

I do not see the next generation of young drivers waiting to fill the seats of retiring ones. Ask yourself why? Could it be that they do not see any future or benefits or is it just too difficult to keep up with the regulations. Yes, I remember the days of truckin’ before deregulation. Surprisingly, we were less regulated then than we are now! Ask yourself how many drivers used to make a good living running the west coast or the east coast and back to the heartland hauling our domestic products. These are the very things needed for a growing economy, fueled by the same people, who hoped to raise their standard of living.

This next election is crucial to the future of our nation! Are we going to go down the road of Socialism, Marxism, or Communism, or are we to remain a free and proud nation filled with “We The People” – the greatest nation in all of recorded history? Voting is a privilege not afforded to all peoples around the world. It is, however, a right extended to every American citizen over the age of maturity (18 years) by our constitution. Notice I did not say all the people in America, but those who are legitimate citizens, and have not forfeited their rights due to legal implications.

Some of us were fortunate enough to be born here and others have gone through the arduous process of legal emigration. This is a process that is very expensive and time consuming for those who follow the law. I sometimes believe these foreign born persons have more patriotic spirit than those who are gifted citizenship by birth right. Many of them know the harsh reality of Socialism and Marxism. The few that have escaped Communism’s grasp are the most vocal about what could happen if we allow the government to continue revoking and minimizing our movements.

During the last election cycle, we were locked down unless you were deemed an essential worker. Thankfully, most of us drivers were classified that way – until they no longer needed us because they weren’t scared of food shortages or the lack of toilet paper. No longer do we see the banners floating from highway overpasses saying “We Love Truckers” and we are back to being locked out of buildings when we need restrooms. We can no longer access the loading docks or unload our own trucks. Why, you ask? Because you and me, the American drivers, are now considered the unclean masses. We still don’t have enough places to park at the end of our workday that are safe or secure. These are just a few of our troubles, but they could all be helped or eliminated with some government intervention.

I’m not for more laws, but some of the restrictions placed on our industry during Covid have become more of a problem than they were supposed to solve, and it was the government who allowed this to happen and will require the real forces of power to stop it. That power is held by the people, and we THE PEOPLE need to exercise it. Without getting into the weeds here, I will say the current election is the only way to turn this stuff around. We have government agencies designing and implementing regulations on industries they know nothing or very little about.

Case in point, the secretary of transportation was nothing more than a small town mayor in Indiana. The closest he ever got to “transportation” was not fixing the potholes in his city. You ask, “How did he get the job?” He was appointed by the president and confirmed by the senate. Why would the president pick him for this job? Could he have been a DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) selection? Most likely, yes, but why? You’re telling me there are not actual qualifications for the job. Shouldn’t a candidate be, at the very least, from within one of the major components of the industry they are supposed to oversee and regulate? The last secretary of transportation before him was the wife of none other than the leader of the senate. Does anyone see a problem here?

As drivers you have more time than most folks to get acquainted with the policies of all the candidates running. That’s from your local school board to the President and Vice President of these United States. It’s the policy that counts, not the personality of the candidate. What I wouldn’t give for a few mean tweets and $1.70/gallon gasoline. Back when we had more jobs than workers, and the workers were able to barter for more pay. Opportunity was rampant, money was available at reasonable rates, and FREEDOMS were a good thing. This may sound like a makeshift fantasy, but it once was reality, and it could be again if the people stand up and say NO MORE of this nonsense.

Green energy will not save the world and sending our jobs to other countries won’t solve the unemployment crisis here. I hear the container driver shouting, “But I haul from the ports to the store and it’s a good job.” You may be right, but that’s only the end result of manufacturing overseas. How about all the jobs lost that were involved in the manufacturing of that product? There are far more jobs created in making a product than in selling one.

Today, this nation is hurting, and it’s a struggle to keep the mom and pop businesses open and profitable. Look around yourself, at the people making decisions for their futures, and ask yourself, “Can I continue to make the house payment and the car payment, or do we buy groceries to feed our kids?” And this is not a regional issue – it extends to all of us, regardless of our financial status. It’s just as devastating to lose a $600,000 house as it is a $60,000 one. In three short years we have gone from staying home for two weeks to we can’t afford to go anyplace. I will say again, pay attention to the policies, not the personalities. If we ever expect to see affordable fuel at the pump, then we have to change course. Can you say “Drill Baby Drill” or finish the Keystone Pipeline! These are the kinds of changes that are going to be directly affected by this next election.

I’m sure green energy has its place and there may come a time when it is feasible, but it’s not up to government to dictate when that time is. That will require the free market to determine its viability and to finance the infrastructure. Any candidate that pushes the “pie in the sky” idea that green energy must be done now and that you must bear the consequences for any and all possible future issues is probably not someone who should be in a position of power. When they speak, listen to what they say, and look at their past record. Again, pay attention to the policies, not the personality. Listen to their choices to head these agencies that will control our industry – and you.

A few years ago, it was all about who could be named to the Supreme Court. Now it’s about who runs the governmental agencies, and if they get funded or not. Immigration has become another hot spot this year, and every one of us is feeling the effects of the current policies. Regardless of your opinion, it has had an immediate effect on jobs. Seats are being filled by people who may be underqualified, overworked, and driving equipment that may not be up to code. We cannot lower our standards or the quality of driver training just to save a dollar or to employ people who don’t really care about this country.

This too will be affected if the right people are elected and sent to represent us. Remember, the department heads of all our three letter agencies (DOT, FBI, CIA, EPA) are appointed by those who we elect. Choose wisely – it’s your future. The only way to effect change in this country is to VOTE, and if that means voting early, then do so. If vote by mail is available to you then do that. Do your part to make it too big to rig! I have taken time to raise your awareness in October so you can get home and take your choice to the polls. Early voting is available in almost all states, so take advantage of the extra time.

Years ago, me and many others like me spent years in active military duty (USMC) fighting to ensure our constitution survives the attacks from both foreign and domestic bad actors. If we the people intend to stay a free nation, then it’s imperative we keep the government at bay and in check. There are men and women on every continent today continuing that fight for freedom. Help support them by ensuring the next commander-in-chief has their back.

It will take more than a president to accomplish this, as both houses of congress must also be on board, since they control the purse strings and are the only ones who can declare war. They are also the ones who confirm the personnel the President appoints to head agencies like the IRS, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the EPA, and so many more that govern our lives. I’ve said this in the past and I find it relevant today: “You need to become the change you’re hoping to see in others.” Keep your eyes open and focused on the prize, not just the shiny objects they flash in front of you, and let your actions speak louder than words, 10-4!