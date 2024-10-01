Another Big Show Loss

Scot Marone (58) of Huron, SD, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at his home in Huron, surrounded by his family after a short but brave fight with cancer. In the trucking industry, Scot was most known for producing the Wheel Jam Truck Show in Huron, SD for over 20 years. Scot Jon Marone, the son of Ronald Marone and DeMeris (Smith) Marone, was born on October 6, 1965, in Huron, SD. Scot grew up on the family farm near Cavour and graduated from Huron High School in 1985. In the trucking industry since 1986, Scot’s first commercial truck driving job was with Flannery Meats, as he had experience driving truck on the farm plus working at South Dakota Wheat Growers as Assistant Grain Manager. He then went on to start his own trucking company, Marone Transport, LLC. Scot was one of the first carriers to haul out of the Dakota Provisions Turkey Packing Plant in Huron, SD to several destinations across the United States, with his main delivery to Laredo, Texas, with backhauls of produce from Texas to South Dakota. Scot was the founder and owner of 18 Wheel Truck Promotions, which has produced the Wheel Jam Truck Show, along with an amazing crew of lifelong friends and volunteers, for the past 21 years. One of Scot’s passions was farming. Scot enjoyed all aspects of agriculture – from planting to harvesting to marketing. Scot was a hard worker but enjoyed attending 21 ZZ Top concerts over the years, mostly with his fiancée Tracy. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time with his son Tanner in the Black Hills and Albany Lodge (he was very proud of his son). Scot was honest, kind, strong, respectful, and a man of his word. A person could feel that in his handshake. He loved BIG, hugged BIG, his heart would hurt and celebrate BIG, he was proud BIG because his heart was SO BIG. If you were Scot’s friend or family, you understood just how “BIG” he loved and respected you, and he would fight and stand up for you – if you earned and deserved all of the above from him. Grateful for having shared in Scot’s life are parents DeMeris Marone of Isabel, SD, and Ronald (Lorraine) Marone of Cavour, SD, one son, Tanner (Delaney Kouf) Marone of Huron, SD, fiancée Tracy Bratland Bruns of Huron, SD, and their special cat companion Sylvester Stallone Marone. Scot’s siblings include Dave (Jody) Marone of Pukwana, SD, Kristi (David) Alley of Isabel, SD, and Tenaya Marone of Crofton, NE. Also, very dear to Scot’s heart, were all his nieces and nephews. His funeral was held on September 6 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron, with a burial that followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Scot will be missed by all who knew him, including all of us at 10-4 Magazine.