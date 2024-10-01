Double Trouble

Some shows are just known for the “characters” that support and attend them, and the Southern Idaho Truck Show would be one of them. But even with a list of so-called troublemakers, this great event doubled what it raised for charity this year! I guess those folks aren’t so bad after all. The weekend of June 28-29, 2024, started out beautifully, as truck after truck pulled into the Filer Fairgrounds for the 11th annual show.

Friday morning started out with a nice breeze and the sun was shining. Everyone worked to polish their rigs, while others got washed by Pressure Washing Solutions. I enjoyed watching the trucks pull in and get parked as I helped my partner, Jake, get his green and white Peterbilt cleaned up for the show. This being his very first show, I had to show him the ropes. I also had the joy of introducing him to many of my trucking family like Clyde and Melody Green, the Basts, and many more.

Later in the evening, while the much anticipated prime rib dinner was being prepared, the Heath Clark Band played some amazing music. Once the sun set, one by one the lights came on, and I wandered around for some great “Friday Night Lights” shots. As I walked around, I was quickly stopped by Jake Bast and the crew where we laughed and joked about doing 10-4 Magazine’s first “non truck” cover article featuring his tricked-out trucker golf cart.

Saturday morning, the drivers were treated to a delicious breakfast made by Jess Daniels and his family. There were bacon, eggs, and pancakes to go all around. Many vendors joined the show mid-morning, such as the 208 Chrome Shop, and some food and drink trucks. Although it was 95 degrees with no breeze, Saturday was fun packed with a bounce house, some games, and snow cones (brought by the Kingdom Church). There was also a coloring contest for the kids for a chance to win a bike donated by Tyler Lowe and his family.

For the first time, there was a $40 team buy in cornhole tournament and a live auction where a cutting board with the Southern Idaho Truck Show logo etched into it sold for a whopping $2,000. Hats were awarded for a few categories, with the furthest distance traveled going to Chris Russell, and the oldest truck going to Elliot Shupe. This year, Jimmy Johnson donated new awards, including the CDA award (Coeur D’alene Award) to Devin Padget, and the Old Fart award (best golf cart) to Jake Bast.

The 11th annual winners received a plaque, and the Big Kahuna winners will be on the logo and shirts for next year. The Thomas Edison award (best lights) went to Delton and Anna Amoth and their yellow Peterbilt and matching camper with glass watermelon lights. The Norwegian award went to Clyde and Melody Green and their cream and red L-model Kenworth (they now have a set of these awards since their A-model won this award a few years ago). The Competitor’s Choice award went to Kirk Scown and his black Peterbilt.

Last, but definitely not least, the Big Kahuna awards went to two conventional trucks – a Kenworth and a Peterbilt. These awards went to two gentlemen that were very deserving. The Kenworth winner was Jess Daniels and his blue and white W9, and the Peterbilt winner was Willy Shapely and his patina blue flat top. Saturday night ended with a blast, as the Sightliners gave us an amazing concert with great tunes.

This year, the Southern Idaho Truck Show raised double what was made last year, and all proceeds went to the Anna Cheri Foundation which does an amazing job helping with children’s adoptions nationwide. On behalf of the truck show family, we’d like to send a big thanks to JD Truck Repair for providing breakfast on Saturday (every year), and Kelly Irish Trucking, for helping throughout the entire event. The dates for next year’s show are June 27-28, 2025, so watch their website (www.soidatruckshow.com) and their Facebook page for more current information, pre-registration, and the ability to pick your parking spot for the 2025 show!