Big Rigs At The Beach

How does a trucking family make the entire family happy about a vacation? How about heading to a truck show that is literally steps away from the beach! Well, that’s what we did on July 26-27 when we headed for a combination vacation and truck show in Biloxi, MS at the Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show.

Terry and I wanted to be able to do the show and still spend time with our girls, and we were blessed to be able to bring my mother-in-law Donna along to help, so they didn’t have to sit at the show all day and could enjoy the trip.

This 9th Annual Gulf Coast Truck Show, that supports the Wounded Warrior Project, opened to the public on Friday at 1:00 pm. At 4:00 pm, inside the MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, which is different, there was a short light show, that is always my favorite. The show closed that evening at 6:00 pm.

Saturday morning the doors opened at 10:00 am. There was a light show at both 11:00 am and then again at 4:00 pm, when the lights in the convention center were dimmed. The show had quite a few vendors set up including Talladega Fiberglass, Chrome Shack, Toyo Tire, Heavy Haul Mafia, Truck “her” Glam Jewelry, Acme Truck Line, and I’m Your Pilot Car. My girl’s favorite part of the show was all the little dogs in strollers that were being pushed around!

Usually, we only attend shows in the Midwest or in Texas, so being down South we had the gift of seeing trucks we had never seen before. Baker Ready Mix and Construction had two trucks that were flawless, especially for the fact they were rock trucks. One turquoise and the other lavender, both were beautiful trucks that won many awards. Another truck and family that caught my eye at the show was New Testament, and the owners, Phillip and Kerri Couch. A great awakening is happening in our country, and I was in awe of their truck, which is a testimony to their faith.

Awards were given at a ceremony at 5:00 pm on Saturday evening. After the awards, trucks began to line up for what I’ve been told is one of the best convoys some people have ever been involved with. Upon walking out to the beach, we saw cars lined up along both sides of Beach Road as far as we could see. Families piled in the back of trucks and on the beach wall, ready to watch the beautiful trucks stroll through at sunset.

Something that I personally loved about this show was that it was indoors and a great way to beat the summer heat! One of the show organizers I spoke with also said that they had plenty of room to expand and were looking to fill the void when GATS (Great American Trucking Show held each summer in Dallas, TX for many years) ended during Covid.

There is so much to see and do if you attend this show, including being just minutes from Gulfport, Hard Rock Cafe and Casino, National Confederate Cemetery, The Reef (we had a great meal there), fishing excursions, malls, and so many other shops, restaurants, and fun things to do. Save the date for next year’s Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show, scheduled for July 25-26, 2025! This year’s winners were:

WORKING ANTIQUE:

1st Bart Boudreaux Trucking;

2nd Couch Trucking;

3rd Sam Victory Trucking.

NON-WORKING ANTIQUE:

1st Danny G. Lea Trucking;

2nd Platinum Cattle Company;

3rd L. Kimble Trucking.

WORKING CABOVER:

1st Bart Boudreaux Trucking;

2nd Premier Hot Shot.

NON-WORKING CABOVER:

1st Sansing Trucking.

LIMITED MILEAGE:

1st Baker Ready Mix & Construction;

2nd Nu-Gen;

3rd Harco.

NON-WORKING SHOW TRUCK:

1st Southern Transport;

2nd Blue Thunder Trucking;

3rd Danny G. Lea Trucking.

WORKING SPECIALTY:

1st Burrough’s Towing & Recovery;

2nd Chris Foret Trucking;

3rd R & J Construction.

NON-WORKING SPECIALTY:

1st Kelly Richards;

2nd Kelly Richards.

WORKING (UNDER 500K MILES) 2000-2011:

1st Glasgow Towing & Recovery;

2nd Total LLC;

3rd Henderson Trucking.

WORKING (UNDER 500K MILES) 2012-2024:

1st C.M. Cornwell;

2nd Deep South;

3rd CATTCO Trucking.

WORKING (OVER 500K MILES) 2000-2011:

1st Branco;

2nd Speedy Hays;

3rd Henderson Trucking.

WORKING (OVER 500K MILES) 2012-2024:

1st Alliance / Chet Bolton;

2nd R&J Construction;

3rd Living by Faith.

WASH & SHOW:

1st Southland Express;

2nd EZ Livin Express;

3rd TC Construction.

BEST CHROME:

Baker’s Ready Mix & Construction.

BEST LIGHTS:

Couch Trucking.

BEST INTERIOR:

Platinum Cattle Company.

BEST EXTERIOR:

Deep South Tanks.

COMBO:

1st Turnage & Sons;

2nd Turnage & Sons / Alan Fortenberry;

3rd Alliance / Chet Bolton.

BEST CHROME COMBO:

Turnage & Sons / Levi.

BEST LIGHTS COMBO:

Turnage & Sons / Alan Fortenberry.

BEST INTERIOR COMBO:

Alliance / Chet Bolton.

BEST EXTERIOR COMBO:

Turnage & Sons / Levi.

BEST OF SHOW BOBTAIL:

CM Cornwell.

BEST OF SHOW COMBO:

Alliance / Chet Bolton.

BEST OF SHOW SPECIALTY:

Burroughs Towing & Recovery / Chris.

TRUCKER’S CHOICE:

Baker’s Ready Mix.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:

Pearl Trucking.