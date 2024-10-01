New Additions

This month’s creations are a few of the latest additions to the Kaw Valley fleet. Over the years, we have ordered and built many new trucks for this local family-owned company in Kansas City that has multiple businesses that include sand, gravel, excavation, demolition, and recycling. We featured one of their latest heavy haul trucks just last year (June 2023), but sometimes I just can’t resist and need to do a follow-up article. With businesses on both sides of our dealership, it is common to see one of Kaw Valley’s head-turning red dump trucks, end dumps, low boys, or lube trucks, drive by every few minutes. And I love that!

When it was time to update a few of their 2018 extended hood 389 day cabs, Kaw Valley ordered some of the new model 589s, opting for the Legendary package, and special factory options similar to the Pride and Class package from the 389 days. These come with special script writing in place of the standard oval logos, along with stainless cab and cowl panels, and special seats. Painted in their corporate red color and powered with X15 Cummins engines, they decided to try something new and opted for Eaton/Cummins Endurant XD Pro 18-speeds.

These automated transmissions have been out for a couple years and have been gaining popularity. They have become a nice option for customers wanting an automatic. They are a newer design, based on the 12-speed platform, that has been out for quite a few years now. We have been seeing a lot of people trending toward automatics, and until lately, most people were choosing Allisons. Unfortunately, Allison currently has some limitations on availability, so the new Endurant XD Pro has definitely become a viable option to explore.

When the trucks showed up, they didn’t need many accessories for the outside, but Kenny, Tony, Andy, and the rest of the crew in the Service Department handled getting the wet kits and all the other items needed for the Kaw Valley trucks to be versatile in their business and be able to do whatever job they are called to do. Besides installing the stainless half fenders, it might not look like they did much to the exteriors of these rigs, but the crew did a great job of dialing them in. One of the units got a blower mounted from Kraft Tank for pulling pneumatic trailers, and then our shop installed a wet kit for an end dump on the second PTO port.

Before the trucks left, I lined three of the four up in front of the dealership for a few pics, and then decided they just looked too cool not to share. Me and the entire crew at Kansas City Peterbilt would like to give special thanks to the Kaw Valley family for their continued business, parts, sales, service, and these recent additions of 589s for their fleet – we are all excited to see them drive by on the street in front of the dealership while out working very soon.

If you or any of your friends are looking for a new truck, now could be a good time, because the lead time to get one is currently pretty quick. Even if you are not looking for a new one, you might be interested in a good used truck. If so, please contact me or your KC Peterbilt sales rep. Kaw Valley’s (4) low mileage day cabs sold before they even hit the lot to someone who just happened to call and was looking for some. Maybe you, too, would like some “new additions” added to your fleet! If so, give us a call and we will do our best to hook you up.