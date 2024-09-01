For the Gearheads

Bruce Mallinson (75) was born and raised in western Pennsylvania. He is a man of many traits, with the most prominent being that he is wise and humble. Coming from the familiarity of the trucking industry through traffic and transportation dispatch, he also had a knack for mechanical work. He is a great conversationalist and has built a successful company standing behind the idea that if someone loves their truck, they will take care of it, and providing quality products for a better engine and better fuel mileage will make a happy trucker. The company? Pittsburgh Power. Bruce took over the company in 1977 from a friend that decided to move to Florida. The company originated as Diesel Injection, but Bruce has made Pittsburgh Power a common name in the trucking industry. Since 2002, Bruce has been a monthly contributor to our beloved magazine with his column “The Performance Zone” sharing his insights about maintenance, care, and upkeep for the equipment that moves America. Diving into the trucking industry, the Pittsburgh Power Box was a popular performance enhancement, and today their flagship product is the Max Mileage Fuel Borne Catalyst. Pittsburgh Power provides services such as dyno tuning (with 120 remote tuning locations), engine and turbo rebuilding, custom exhaust manifolds, and their Max Mileage line is available at 146 dealers across North America. They also manufacture performance mufflers and offer an array of other parts and services. What you may not know about Bruce is that he was a road racer who held a track record with his 1966 Corvette from 1973-1977. However, his need for speed did not stop there, as plenty of other areas in Bruce’s life still provide that adrenaline rush. Every year, Bruce holds a “Snowmobile Conference” somewhere out west. It is a meeting of the minds with a bunch of owner operators that includes beautiful landscapes, plenty of snow, and some fast-paced snowmobiling. When he isn’t working, he enjoys his winter activities, including snow skiing and snowmobiling, and playing pickleball. If you get the opportunity to meet Bruce, you won’t be disappointed. He’ll provide usable, explained advice, including, “If you aren’t improving your business, you’re going downhill,” as well as beneficial suggestions for your truck. He met part of our team at a truck show and had the opportunity to speak with Erik Sieben. At the time, Bruce was already contributing to other publications, and since he was really impressed with 10-4 Magazine, he was more than willing to jump on board as one of our regular contributors. Bruce explained that being a part of 10-4 Magazine is a status symbol – prestigious. He stated, “It is one of the finest magazines in the country and beyond, with great people who handle the magazine. It has been a pleasure to participate in their lives and have them participate in mine.” We all appreciate you Bruce – for your friendship, wisdom, and continued contributions!