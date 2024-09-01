Spirit Of The American Trucker – September 2024

I recently watched a 1976 documentary about trucking. It was said there – again, back in 1976 – that these independent truckers featured had the same problems as owner operators are facing today, including competition from big corporations, teamsters, over-regulation, and all sorts of agencies going after them for any reason they can come up with. And, even back then, they were worried about the future of this tough profession, as well as the future of the entire country, with mom and pop stores closing and inflation. They had the exact same concerns owner operators have today. And not just about trucking, but American values. We think all this stuff is “new” but it’s been happening for decades! Now, here we are, 48 years later, and we are still hanging in there! Keep fighting the good fight, don’t listen to the noise, and just go get it done. Stay at it!! Never give up!!! We are the future of this industry, if we choose to be, and together we can keep the Spirit of the American Trucker alive – no matter what!