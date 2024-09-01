Readers And Their Rigs – September 2024

Hunter Hubbard (30) and her husband Timmy of Winchester, VA own Dice Mayhem’s Trucking, and together they completely rebuilt and customized this 2005 Kenworth dump truck. Powered by a 3406E CAT hooked to a 13-speed, Hunter personally runs this truck daily hauling mostly asphalt. The truck has a ton of custom parts and recently got a new body. Sponsored by Trux, the rig showcases their new Smoke and Mirror fenders, as well as their Starlight watermelon dual revolution lights. They also won “Truck of the Year” from Full Tilt Performance, were featured in a music video by a band called Ganstagrass, and also attended the 2024 Large Cars and Guitars event, where they were part of the convoy that was recorded for the new Tony Justice music video. We would like to thank Hunter for reaching out to us, and our very own contributor Stephanie Haas for providing the photographs, which she took at MATS 2024.