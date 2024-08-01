An Audit Scam & More

PACCAR ISSUES A TRUCK RECALL. PACCAR has recalled nearly 3,900 medium- and heavy-duty Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks with diesel powertrains for a steering issue that could cause a loss of control. The tie rod or drag link assembly may contain a tie rod or drag link with a ball stud out of hardness specification. An out of hardness specification ball stud may fracture. If this happens, the driver may experience a loss of steering and reduced vehicle control, which may increase the risk of a crash. About 18% of the recalled trucks are estimated to have the defect. Owners are advised not to drive recalled vehicles until the remedy has been completed.

No warning signs have been identified prior to failure. As of June 6, 2024, PACCAR had received no warranty claims or reports about trucks in the field that may be related. Zero reports of deaths or injuries have been received. The trucks in this recall include 2025 model year Kenworth K270, K370, T280, T380, T480, T680, T880, W900, and W990 trucks, along with 2025 model year Peterbilt 220, 536, 537, 548, 567, 579, and 589 trucks. The affected vehicles have chassis built with drag link part numbers J20-6067, J20-6071, J20-6072, J20-6073 during a period when suspect lots were at PACCAR production plants. Chassis with tie rod part numbers 817755, 971092, 971776, 10036700, or 10036701 installed on front axles during this period may have parts from an axle supplier that had suspect ball stud lots on hand.

The period in question is April 10, 2024, through June 4, 2024. Dealers will inspect and replace the tie rod and drag link assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Dealer and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on August 11. Owners may contact Kenworth customer service at (425) 828-5888 and Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220. PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 24KWG and 24PBG.

FAKE SAFETY AUDIT SCAM. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is warning motor carriers of an email phishing scam involving a fake DOT safety audit. An email is being sent to registered motor carriers by someone pretending to be FMCSA and notifying the recipient that they need to schedule a safety audit. The link to request the safety audit has what appears to be a SAFER URL and mirrors FMCSA’s MCS-150, but includes fields to enter a PIN number, EIN number, and Social Security number.

Phishing emails masquerade as being from reputable companies or entities in order to get the recipient to reveal personal information, like passwords and credit card numbers. In this case, some of the information being requested is not only sensitive personal information that could be used for purposes such as identity theft, but this information would also allow the unauthorized party to gain access to your FMCSA account.

The agency says the email containing the link is very convincing. FMCSA explains that communications relating to safety audits will typically come directly from an FMCSA dedicated mailbox, or from the state entity that has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the safety audit. While these emails typically end in a “.gov” web address extension, FMCSA recommends that you verify any possibly suspicious email or communication with the appropriate agency, or you contact your FMCSA Division Office directly to clarify.

The Federal Trade Commission also has some advice on how to recognize phishing scams. If you suspect your company has been the victim of fraud or identity theft, we recommend using the official website of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) dedicated to reporting fraud at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov. If you need assistance with your registration, please contact FMCSA by calling 1-800-832-5660.

DIGITAL MOTOR CARRIER ID. As a motor carrier, you may have stared at your screen, where a government form or business contract directed you to enter your name or carrier identity, and then offered only a few blanks to fill in that information, far too short for your company name or your USDOT number. What the form is seeking is your SCAC (Standard Carrier Alpha Code). This unique two- to four-letter code is used to identify transportation companies.

In the mid-1960s, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) saw the need for a short code to identify motor, rail, and water carriers in electronic communications. NMFTA developed the SCAC in response. The SCAC is a standard requirement in many situations when doing business with U.S. government agencies, and is required by many commercial shippers in the automobile, forest product, and chemical and petroleum industries, motor carriers who perform ocean container drayage or have railroad piggyback operations, and any transportation company using the Uniform Intermodal Interchange Agreement (UIIA), which is a standard industry contract outlining equipment interchange rules for intermodal trucking companies and equipment providers.

Motor carriers based in the U.S. who conduct cross-border operations into Canada and Mexico should also pay special attention to obtaining and renewing their SCAC. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), Pre-Arrival Processing (PAPS), and Automated Manifest System (AMS) require a current SCAC. As a computer code, the SCAC meets the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) criteria and is approved by the United Nations Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport (EDIFACT) for electronic data interchange – it is a legitimate and recognized means of identifying your company electronically.

NMFTA issues these Standard Carrier Alpha Codes and maintains the list of valid holders. Motor carriers can apply for or renew an SCAC online (https://nmfta.org/scac/). The current cost is $87 annually. SCACs that are not renewed will lapse after three years and be reassigned to another company. When do you need an SCAC? Possibly more times than you may think! If you have questions about this process or need more details or help, call us at (800) 805-0040 or visit www.ntassoc.com today.