“I’ve always wanted a 359 or 379 with straight stacks, but due to my great state of California, I can’t have those, so I opted for the next best thing – a Peterbilt 389 with 359 and 379 touches. When I envisioned this truck, I took some ideas and mixed them together, going for a clean and simple look. Consistency in this industry is the key to success, and this truck provides me that consistency to both succeed and thrive… and take care of my family!”

~ Roy Hernandez, Bakersfield, CA