Fright-Hauling Truckers!

The guy on the road next to you takes up a lot of room. At least he’s not taking his sweet time – he has a place to be and a time to be there. You respect that. He’s hauling freight, an essential job, that’s also hard work. He takes time to do it right. And as in the new book, “Long Haul” by Frank Figliuzzi, sometimes he takes a life. Let’s say you’re on a driving vacation this summer. You’ll expect to see grass, billboards, and fast food outlets, but you don’t expect to see a dead body! However, according to the FBI’s Highway Serial Killings Initiative (HSK), the rate of murder along our nation’s highways has increased, possibly due to a shocking fact: over the years, Figliuzzi says, the FBI believes they’ve linked 850 murders of young women to a suspected 450 over-the-road truck drivers. This came as a surprise to Figliuzzi, who says he’s the kind of guy who writes what he knows. For this book, he learned about these crimes by following an FBI agent and learning about ViCAP, a database that helps officials link crimes to find connections. Many killers have “signature” ways of killing or of leaving a corpse; those commonalities, found in the ViCAP, can help solve crimes. He also spent a week with a trucker. Short of driving the truck, Figliuzzi helped secure loads, helped find food and a place to park, and he learned what it’s like to be a driver – the isolation, trouble, frustration, traffic, and the happy chance to make good money. And he learned about the women who are addicted, often trafficked, sometimes underage, and who make up the list of murder victims. Generally, the FBI says that each of them falls into one of three categories of sex-worker, and all of them are vulnerable. Most truck drivers are good guys, but it’s possible that guy driving next to you could be carrying more than freight. In the “Long Haul” book, you’ll see that he might be carrying fright! Truly, this book should come with a “buckle up” warning. With the eye of a former lawman, author Frank Figliuzzi pulls together three different categories of examination – the drivers, the women, and the crimes – and he shows how the understanding of each is essential, and not just in crime-solving. You’ll be glad Figliuzzi took a week-long ride with “Mike” because what he learned about the trucking industry could really open your eyes if you aren’t a truck driver. You’ll be glad there are people who make it their jobs to help trafficked women. And if you’re a true crime fan, well, what are you waiting for? “Long Haul” doesn’t feature a lot of gruesomeness, but it’ll still make the hair on your arms stand at attention. It’s funny, too, and cautionary. Make it your next pick up – you’ll be glad you did.