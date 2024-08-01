If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have a sauna at a truck show, you should have been at the 2024 Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion. Folks who don’t live in a humid climate may not think 95 degrees sounds that rough, but throw in some good old-fashioned Ohio humidity, and it was not for the faint of heart. Participants were thankful Ohio Surplus & Hempy Water had the foresight to donate an entire pallet of water.

As for that pallet of water, I was excited to haul it to the show with my very own 1980 Peterbilt box truck. Everything was hunky dory until we made it 10 miles down the road after loading, parked, and then a puddle of coolant mysteriously appeared. Long story short, the water made it, but my truck did not (the truck is now recovered and home from the doctor). Repeat the mantra with me: “Old Trucks are Fun!”

Despite the weather, and this being the first year the show was held on Friday and Saturday (instead of from Friday to Sunday), 264 units registered! Everyone who registered Friday was given a ticket to cool off during the evening’s ice cream social. I may not have had a truck there, but that did not stop me from buying myself several servings!

There’s always a good mix of the trucks you see annually, along with all the new-to-you rigs to check out. One of those returnees I always love to see is the fleet Ed Wilson brings. This year, I was glad to finally have the chance to speak with him about his gorgeous group of Internationals. After admiring them for years, it was finally time to learn a little more about them.

Based in New Springfield, OH, Ed Wilson & Sons was founded in 1982. After many years of working closely with his local International dealer, Ed’s salesman gave him a special opportunity in 2010 to buy the first daycab Lonestar. “They came to me and asked if I’d be interested in the first one, and I loved the looks of the truck,” said Ed. In the fall of 2023, the salesman asked if he would be interested in the last one. Of course, Ed said yes. The two were parked next to each other in Ashland. The first one is Cat-powered, but by the time 2024 rolled around, Cummins was the only option.

Also present were his (2) 1979s – a 4070B and a 4300 – both of which have a 400 Cummins, 13-speed, and Rockwell rears. The 4070 was bought in 2000 and built up from just a cab, steering axle, and frame rails. It ended up working for the company until tipping over in 2009. Thankfully, it has been returned to its former glory. After seeing this truck since I first started going in 2016, thank you, readers, for finally giving me an extra excuse to learn more about it!

Also present in Ashland was a 1991 Ford CLT-9000 I have seen at shows for years. Formerly owned by Harold Demaree, Harvey Stephens bought it last fall. A two-hour phone conversation between the two men was their only communication, during which Harvey gave Harold his word to keep the truck the same color, and its history, alive.

I had tried to interview Harold a couple of years ago, but it did not end up happening. I asked Harvey if he would like to do a video on the truck, and he agreed. Just 38 seconds into recording that video, a golf cart pulled up, and guess who was on it. You would think it was all staged! Harold had heard that his old truck would be at the show, and with his 87th birthday coming up, he made the decision to make the 200-mile trip to Ashland with a friend to see it one more time. Stories like this are what make antique truck shows extra special.

The show is not limited to actual trucks. I’ve been to a lot of shows, and this is the only one I know of that also includes an entire building full of neat memorabilia and another building full of model trucks. The models include displays, and a competition based on age and experience. The winners were… Youth: Brian Lorentz. Novice: Richard Romick. Expert: Richard Romick. On Saturday, there were also several fun contests. The winner of the Slow Truck Crawl was John DeChant. The Loudest Jake Brake was awarded to John Hosta, and The Loudest Horn to Ed Wilson.

While the show itself technically ended at 4:00 PM on Saturday, there was still the annual dinner convoy afterwards. Some folks headed home from there, but some went back to the fairgrounds to watch a movie, projected onto the side of Chris Budke’s trailer, pulled by his blue and gold 1987 Marmon conventional.

With no entry fees for spectators or trucks, attendees are encouraged to make donations to the Ashland County Food Bank and Shriners Transportation Fund. This year’s event raised over $6,000 for the two organizations. Part of the fundraising was brought in by the largest live and silent auctions the show has yet had, with many donors contributing great items for both of the auctions.

The 2025 show will take place the 4th weekend in June – Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th – once again at the Ashland County Fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio. The show is put on by members of a few different ATHS chapters. Showers and camping are available on-site, and plenty of hotels can be found nearby. For details, visit www.ohvintrkreu.com. We hope to see you there next year so you can see for yourself just how much fun old trucks can be.