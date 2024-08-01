Timothy Ramsey (46) is from Ocala, Florida, and he calls his Kenworth “Family Tradition”. Pulling a reefer, he goes all over the country hauling mostly produce, sometimes staying out for months at a time. Family is important to Timothy. After his father died 15 years ago, he bought his mother a house and moved her to Florida so she could retire and enjoy her life. After his sister went through a bad divorce, he became a father figure to her three boys, buying them clothes and school supplies, taking them to local truck shows and monster truck events, and even teaching the oldest one how to shift his truck. Submitted by his sister Kimberly, she wanted to show her appreciation to her brother, who works way too much, so he can help her and the rest of their family.
Readers And Their Rigs
By Daniel J. Linss
