18 Years Of Creations

Since February 2006, Clint Moore (54) of Tonganoxie, KS has been bringing us his “Cool Creations” monthly with a look at the trucks he orders and sets up. He doesn’t come from a trucking background – in fact he came from a background of wanting to be an artist. Throughout his school years, he took every art class he possibly could and joined activities that would allow him to create the art he loved. After graduating high school, he went on to art school and ended up getting a part time job in 1988 where his brother worked (polishing trucks) at Shelby Elliott’s Used Trucks in Kansas City, KS. Due to a falling out with his art teacher, he started full time at Shelby’s, and before that first year was up, he was a truck salesman. After working there for nine years, he embarked on a new journey where he remains today at Kansas City Peterbilt. Over the years, Clint had pen pals (before the internet when you had to hand-write a letter), and they would exchange photos of cool trucks back and forth. When email came out, Clint found it a lot easier to send out these photos and ended up starting a regular emailing he called “The Latest” which gained plenty of traction as email addresses were regularly added, including our very own Dan Linss and Erik Sieben. These two approached Clint about contributing monthly to the magazine and the rest, as they say, is history. June marked 27 years that Clint has been working for Kansas City Peterbilt. He and his wife Cris have been married for just over 31 years and have two children – Trucker (18) and Georgia (16). He wanted Trucker (a tribute to all of his trucker friends) for his son’s first name and Cris wanted Harrison. They set up a bet that if he could make it through the delivery of their son (this 6’-5” man is a little squeamish) that their son’s middle name would be Trucker. Clint survived delivery with flying colors and Cris announced that their son’s name would be Trucker Owen. When their daughter’s birth was approaching, he wanted her name to be Georgia (yes, like Georgia Overdrive), and he won that one because Cris’ grandma’s name was Georgia. Over the years, Clint has built a name for himself with the trucks he sets up and the care he takes with each one. But it is the customers and the friendships built that are the most important thing to him, and what makes him say, “I love my job” (a popular phrase both he and Dan use a lot). He may not be doing the art he longed to do when he was younger, but his artistic visions for the trucks he has completed is a form of art many can attest to. Thank you, Clint, for always bringing “cool” to 10-4 Magazine every month and for the continued friendship!