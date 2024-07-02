Tools For Fools

Seems like just last week we were fighting cold snowstorms and chasing tornadoes across the wide open prairie. Here it is already July, and summer is full-on, with trips to the lake, family vacations, and of course the fireworks celebrations we all look forward to. As with every year I try to tie the July article to our patriotic readers, the memory of those who have passed, and those who are still fighting for liberty.

This is an election year, filled with candidates from across the entire nation sounding the alarm for their cause. I mentioned a few months ago there is a time to listen and a time to act. Now is the time to listen and hear the promises offered by those asking for our vote. There needs to be more to this process than just a popularity contest – they need to have solid ideas and a road map to accomplish their ends.

One of the fundamental aspects of being American is our right to vote and the selection of our representatives (not leaders). Do not forget that America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. We are governed by the laws set forth in the most sacred document ever written by our founders – the Constitution. Ben Franklin said, after exiting the first Continental Congress, when asked by a bystander, “What have you done?” His response is essential to the continued freedoms offered by this great nation: “We have given you, the people, a Constitutional Republic, if you’re strong enough to keep it.”

The action of voting is only part of that process. In the last couple elections there has been controversy as to the legality of the process. If you, the voter, have questions or are worried, there may be problems with the process in the future. Now is the time to act and get involved in the process of how the vote works and who does the oversight. This is the time to make the Founding Fathers proud. There are poll workers and poll watchers – one group processes ballots, registers eligible voters, and handles the administrative action at the individual polling places, while the other group only has the ability to observe the process of counting ballots after the election has taken place (the poll watchers).

To my understanding it takes just one day to be trained as a poll worker and it is a paid position in most cases. These requirements are subject to local jurisdictions and all political parties are encouraged to help. The constitution sets forth the rules for elections and they are reserved to the state. The time, place, and nature are the sole property of state governments. Therefore, each state could have different requirements for when and how to register. If you’re not sure if you are already registered, do a quick search and see when your deadline expires. None of us can complain about our governing body when we disagree with them if we did not take the time to get involved or to cast our ballot.

Every one of us leads a busy life, and most will not seek public office. However, all of us have the time to follow the process of campaigning for the offices of our representative government. When the time to cast your vote (November 5, 2024) for the next national election arrives, it is on you to stop, look, and cast your vote! Each of us must search out our voting place and follow the rules of our local jurisdiction. Some states have a 90-day deadline for registration. That time is drawing near. If you are living in one of those areas, call your local city offices and find out the process. The old excuse of “I’m on the road and can’t get home to vote” no longer applies. All states make exceptions for out of state workers and allow for absentee ballots or vote by mail where applicable.

Please remember why we celebrate the 4th of July (Independence Day) and the price paid by our forefathers who gave us the opportunity to be a free nation. And remember – the United States of America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy! Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Our most sacred document, the Constitution, starts with “We The People” not “We The Governed!” On the 4th of July we will dress up in red, white, and blue and march down Main Street in every town across this land in remembrance and recognition of those who have gone before us. There will be fancy speeches given by small town mayors, and some of the local sons and daughters will be honored as heroes, and possibly even called upon to lead our youth.

None of us start out our day with the idea of being heroic. Most of us just want to finish every day with a positive outcome. I came across a quote in the local newspaper that got me to thinking on this. The statement made a lot of sense to me when I thought through the process. “We are not makers of history… we are made by history.” This quote is attributed to Martin Luther King Jr. – he did not set out to become world famous or the leader of a movement, it was the generational misuse of a minority group that led to the actions he followed. It is the historical record that documented his contribution. He was not the first to fight for equality and he won’t be the last, therefore he didn’t make history, it was history that caused him to do what he did. He has become one of the best examples of history making the person.

The same goes for all those who contribute to our society. Someone has already walked our path or worked hard to accomplish our ends long before we start down that road. It’s our own self-interest and ego that lets us believe we are the ones making history. Now that we are marking the anniversary of our founding, let us take a moment to think back on the founders who risked their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. They sacrificed everything to change the path of history.

This still begs the question: did they make history or were their actions just a reaction to historical events that preceded them? If we follow the logic of Dr. King’s argument, they didn’t make history, but they did drastically change the trajectory it was headed towards. Thus, we now have freedoms even they could not have envisioned. Fortunately, in the modern world, we no longer have to gamble or roll the dice while taking up arms against the mother land (Great Britain) to see the changes we expect. We do, however, still have to stand on our principles and be counted to have our wishes and demands addressed. There, now I have finished my rant. Let’s get down to this month’s subject… tools!

Each month I find myself fixing something. It is not always truck related, but still fixing broken items. As I have said many times, not all tools are located in the toolbox. At times we (the person) can become the tool. Someone in the back wants to know how that can be. It’s simple – by not doing anything we are counted as the opposition. Back to that voting thing, then I will move along. If you prefer a given candidate, regardless of party, but don’t cast a vote for them, then the opposing party will get to keep the vote you would have canceled out. That makes you the tool and, thus, makes you feel like a fool. Okay, now I am really done. Back to truck things.

I needed to repair the suspension on my old reefer trailer. The bushings for the trailing arms aged out and then I damaged them trying to move the trailer when it was frozen to the ground. Yah, how could I be so dumb, right? In my defense, I will say it was Minnesota in the winter, where everything freezes, if you give it enough time. Last year I lost a motor in January while on a trip to Washington State. I needed to drop my wagon and re-power it while I bobtailed back to Michigan to my shop for repairs. The load was delivered, and then my trailer was returned to its point of origin in Minnesota. Unfortunately, I didn’t get back to pick it up for a while. By the time I did, winter had taken its toll (that and the effects of salt/deicer biting into the brake drums and shoes). All it takes is a good breeze along with half of an inch of snow to create ground effect conditions that pack the wheel ends full of ice and snow. Then, add to that, cold temperatures well below freezing, and you get a recipe for TROUBLE.

A cool night up there is around -5 degrees, and they don’t consider it “cold” until the mercury reaches -25 degrees. Brrrrrrr! Oh, and that slight breeze, which is anything under 25 mph, can really get going and reach 40, 50, or more miles per hour. The day I hooked to my frozen trailer it was anything but pleasant. I planned to get everything done over the coming weekend and be back under my flatbed by Monday. Some days it just doesn’t pay to try and hurry. I had already worked under the trailer for a considerable time, beating on brake drums, using airline antifreeze to thaw things out, backing off the brakes, and freezing my fingers to the bone, but I wasn’t making much progress.

With three wheels free, I decided to give it one last try, my Hail Mary pass, and the Devil be damned, I dumped the clutch and went for it. Yes, the trailer broke free, but so did one of the trailing arms. I crushed and cracked the bushing on the forward axle, as that “Minnesota mud” is a fierce opponent. Needless to say, I was mighty careful coming home 800 miles with an axle floating back there. Yes, I took safety precautions, like caging the brakes on that axle and checking regularly that nothing had come apart. For those of you who are wondering, yes, I did feel foolish.

Fast forward to a couple weeks ago and I decided I needed to get the trailer ready in case there is any local produce work this summer. Getting replacement parts wasn’t any trouble this time. Thank goodness Covid is over and most of the supply systems are back to normal. With parts in hand, I ripped into the repair. Disassembly was no problem since I had the right tools. I grabbed my port-a-power and ten minutes later I was done. I spent some time cleaning the old eyelet on the trailing arm, then prepared to reassemble everything. Well, that’s where the train ran off the tracks. I found the new bushing was 1.5 inches larger than the hole to receive it.

After attempting to force it using everything I had in the shop, not only was that “Minnesota mud” a formidable opponent, but this trailing arm bushing was, as well. When “Plan A” doesn’t work you only have two options – “Plan B” or RTFB! For those of you who are not familiar with that acronym, it stands for Read The Friggin’ Book. In this case, the directions explicitly stated to use the proper reduction tool to install the oversized bushings. I’m not one to give up easily, so I researched the tool and tried to replicate it using parts and pieces I already had. Well, that didn’t go as planned, so I decided to order the correct tool. There were many options available, so I settled on a model “Made in America” and hit the purchase button. A mere $625 later, I am now the proud new owner of said tool.

I have to admit, the installation tool I received is very well made, and the instructions on proper use were easy to follow. I was reluctant to purchase a tool this expensive, considering I have never had the need for one before. I made local inquiries as to labor pricing to have the new parts installed at a couple shops, and the average price was $200 per single bushing, or $800 for both axles, and that didn’t include the cost of the bushing kits. That $625 didn’t look so expensive after that, not to mention I will have the proper tool should someone else ever need my services.

You might guess I would rip open the package and go at replacing the parts. Not so fast, RTFB is appropriate here, considering the investment I have in parts, time, and my new tool. Fortunately, there were numerous videos available online to aid in research before doing this project. When I was confident to begin installing the new parts, I couldn’t believe how simple and fast I finished the job. Maybe two minutes to install the actual part, and then another 15 minutes to finish up the installation of all the bolts and washers. Looking back on this whole repair experience, I feel kind of foolish to have wasted so much time and energy on a project that could have (and should have) been completed in just one afternoon. Live and learn.

Summer is the time for family, friends, and of course relaxing in the shade. I hope each of our readers get the opportunity to take in a parade, watch some fireworks, spend more time doing the things liberty and freedom allow. I know I will, now that I have most of the repairs done around here. Who knows, I may polish up my new installation kit and display it in the trophy case. I should probably have a plaque made for it too that says “Tools For Fools” – but the next time will be different, right? That is always the goal, 10-4!