Hogs & Highways

Minnesota might be the land of 10,000 lakes, but what most of us like even more, is this state is home to plenty of big rides from all spectrums of the trucking industry. These trucks always catch our eye, whether on the road, at a show, or on social media. This story is about one uniquely colored 379 that caught my eye on Facebook, owned by Brandon Petersburg (30) of Petersburg Trucking LLC, who hauls hogs on the highways in the Midwest.

Born and raised in Owatonna, MN, Brandon is the second generation in his family to drive. Brandon knew since he was old enough to push around toy semi trucks that he would be a trucker one day. His father taught him how to drive, and he ended up driving trucks around on the farms where he worked when he was younger. As soon as he turned 18, he obtained his CDL, and started hauling sweet corn with an end dump trailer.

Over the next few years, Brandon went on to haul various commodities with various trailers including refrigerated, dump trucking, and pulling a tanker, delivering liquid feed for hog farms. He ended up moving to Colorado for three and a half years and in that time drove a dump truck, pulled a lowboy trailer, and a side dump trailer. He returned to Minnesota to drive a dump truck then got his first “big boy job” as he called it, experiencing employment with benefits like insurance and a 401k Plan. For that company he was hooking to doubles, and then, one day, he reached a point that it was time to try out hauling livestock.

Around 2018 he went to work for Hansen Trucking out of Sargent, MN, where he would continue working for about two years. During that time, he met a young lady who he started dating on March 16, 2019, and it didn’t take him long to realize she was exactly who he wanted to run this crazy life with. So much so, he proposed to Janine at the school she teaches at on April 26, 2019, and they closed on their house in Brownsdale in July 2019. Brandon continued working for Hansen up until he started his own company in 2020. The first truck he bought was what some would call a learning lesson, because that truck nickeled and dimed him the whole short time he owned it.

At the beginning of June 2022, Brandon came across a truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace and saved it right away. By the end of June, his current truck wasn’t acting right while in Kansas

City, so he decided it was time to sell it. He messaged the owner of the truck he had saved on Marketplace and talked to him all the way back to the house in Minnesota. He ended up selling his truck for the exact amount that Katlin Powell was asking for the other truck. There was no love lost when he came to the decision to sell that truck, plus it was never his dream truck.

On July 6, 2022, Brandon took his truck to the new owner in Oklahoma, flew back home, and then he and Janine took a flight to Texas and brought home what would become the truck you see pictured here. Three days after Brandon brought the truck home, he and his truck’s former owner Katlin spoke on the phone a lot and ended up becoming the best of friends. Unfortunately, just over five months later, in an effort to avoid hitting a car, Katlin ended up in an accident that took his life. His memory remains ingrained within the hearts of everyone that loved him.

The pictured truck was originally gray and had been repainted by Katlin to a light blue with black fenders, which is the same blue it remains today. The truck is a 1995 Peterbilt 379 with a CAT 6NZ under the hood, 3.21 rears, a 13-speed transmission, and a smooth 323-inch wheelbase. This classy rig sports custom pieces to give it that something extra including Bad Ass Customs fenders, a Lincoln Chrome bumper, and Lincoln Chrome 8-inch stacks. The visor, mirror brackets, chops, and cab/sleeper panels are from Built by Bub. With colors in likeness to the sweet treat, Brandon named the truck “Cotton Candy” or “Cotton” for short.

A special shout-out to Brandon’s metal fab guy Mitch Unverzagt for building the rear deck plate and rear light panel. Also, to his father for helping to paint the frame, and Luke Rethwisch of Luke’s Polishing for getting the truck prepped for the photo shoot. Brandon explained that it was a no-brainer going with Hansen Trucking and pulling one of their trailers, because he got to know how the company was run, and Willie Hansen always treated him well. The company as a whole is really good at figuring out what the driver needs, how they run, home time expectancy, and maintaining great communication.

I had asked Brandon about the most influential person or people in his life, and he didn’t know where to start – the number of people he looks up to, both in life and in the trucking industry, are many. His dad and grandpa started the list with their guidance, love, support, and reminding him that it is always cheaper to learn to do things yourself than hiring someone. Kris “Halfkut” Santoianni for being someone to look up to and always being there as a friend, confidante, and mentor who has the experience of going through a lot, seeing a lot, and knowing a lot. To his cousins Cody and Mitch Ulrich, two men that he respects and appreciates for all they have taught him (and continue to teach him). Also, to his buddy Mark Broyles, who is about the same age as Brandon, who is a man he truly values. Lastly, to anyone he has crossed paths with, good or bad, they have taught him what to do and what not to do, helping to make him better than he was the day before.

Brandon has been a proud member of Chi-Town Large Cars since January 2023, which has been an ongoing group based on a brotherhood of like-minded individuals in the trucking industry, and a way to keep alive what trucking used to be, in respect to helping each other out. According to club president Kris Santoianni, “Chi-Town is a worldwide family of truckers, as well as a registered not-for-profit organization. Our goal is to keep the old ways of trucking alive while helping others. We are dedicated to keeping pride, camaraderie, and family in our industry.”

Katlin Powell’s widow Amber is Brandon’s keeper, because she is the one that brought him into the Chi-Town club. It is “keeper” because you are in essence putting your neck on the line for that person and willing to vouch for them. Being a part of Chi-Town means the world to Brandon, and it is a true honor to be a part of this great family. Also, according to Kris, “Brandon ‘Little Legs’ has been a great addition to this club! Solid as an oak, he’s there with a hand, or an ear, whatever you need. I preach to my members ‘you get out what you put in’ and Brandon is constantly putting into the club, its members, and my life personally. He is top shelf in my book.” Brandon got the nickname “Little Legs” because of the little tires he runs on his stepdeck trailer. While running with two other guys, he had to tell them, “Wait for me, I got little legs!” And it stuck.

Today, Brandon still hauls hogs, pulling one of Hansen Trucking’s trailers, which is usually the pictured 2018 Eby Bull Ride livestock trailer. His main region of running is Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Missouri. His fiancé Janine works as a teacher for children with autism. Together, still residing in Brownsdale, MN, they have three fur babies – Bentley (a 10-year-old Pit Bull), Zeus (a 6-year-old Pit Bull), and Bella (a 4-year-old Pomsky). Recently, Brandon purchased a sister truck to his blue Peterbilt – another 1995 flat cab with a standup sleeper – and eventually plans to hire a driver and get it on the road.

Special thanks from Brandon goes to Janine for all her love and unwavering support for his ideas and dreams. She is truly an amazing woman who stands by him 100% and is his rock. To his family for always standing behind him, and to all of his Chi-Town Large Cars brothers for always being there, the laughs, having his back, and all the support. Shout out to Nick Nelson who was kind enough to let us bring the truck to his property, so we had some amazing backgrounds for the pictures. I also took some smoke shots of Brandon rolling into Brownsdale, and then we finished the day at Ramsey Dam in Austin, MN.

Thank you to Brandon and Janine for the warm welcome when I came out. It was time well spent with laughs, great conversation, and, of course, truck photos. Thank you to Kris Santoianni for the communication so I could get your thoughts on Brandon. Remember everyone, life can be short, so remind those you care about how much they mean to you in case tomorrow never comes. And Brandon, continue with that pride in your ride that is so evident as you roll with those hogs and highways. As always, to all the drivers out there doing the deal, truck safe.