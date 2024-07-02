A New Trucking Anthem

Nashville recording artist and neo-traditional country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings released a highway burning country rock song called “10 Day Run” on June 14, a humorous musical salute to America’s truck drivers that he co-wrote with songwriting pals Wes Shipp and Sam Lowe. The song’s music video portrays the story of an angry girlfriend who is fed up with being left home alone and goes to the extreme with her rage. The music video features cameos by nationally syndicated radio personality Lauryn Snapp as the angry girlfriend, and real life truck driver Hubert Whitehead of L&J Express. This song and video are the third single released from his forthcoming debut album Jekyll & Hyde, due out August 23, 2024, by Dirt Rock Empire. Jennings released the first two singles from the new album, the title track “Jekyll & Hyde” (April 12), and “One Of These Days” (May 10), both which have received critical acclaim from Billboard, Saving Country Music and Men’s Journal, along with an add to Apple Music’s New “In Americana” editorial playlist. The music video for “Jekyll & Hyde” is also in rotation by The Heartland Network, American Country Network, available to stream on Canyon Star TV, and was featured on CMT.com. Whey was also selected to co-chair the Mobilize Recovery Across America 2024, a fifteen city nationwide bus tour launching on September 20 in Los Angeles, coordinated by non-profit organization Mobilize Recovery. Mobilize Recovery brings together a diverse cross-sector cohort of advocates, allies, and stakeholders to drive measurable, sustainable, and action-oriented solutions that create resilient communities of recovery. Whey is scheduled to make appearances and share his story and music on September 24 in Las Vegas, along with other future dates and locations. Jennings’ songs and his own recovery story will be part of Mobilize Recovery’s PSA campaign in partnership with Meta and iHeartMedia. Further announcements and additional details on the tour are available on the organization’s website (www.mobilizerecovery.org). “I believe what we’re doing is powerful and I believe it’s going to change lives,” Jennings said. “I want to be an entertainer, but I also want to be somebody who makes you think about not only who you are, but who everyone around you is, and how to make this world a better place. I want people to feel my music.” To hear his latest song “10 Day Run” and watch the video, go to YouTube and search for the song or artist.