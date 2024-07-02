Mud Bugs & Hugs

If you know me, you know Texas, turquoise, and trucks are a few of my very favorite things. So, when I saw the Equipment Express Friends & Family Gathering show was on none other than my birthday weekend of May 3-4 in Caldwell, Texas, I knew we had to go. This event began as an invite only show during Covid, when everyone was tired of sitting at home, staring at the walls, and there were no shows to attend. Remember those days, when we all wanted to go out and do hood rat things with our friends… I mean show off our rides, eat delicious food, and hang out with like-minded great people.

This 4th annual “Family & Friends” event is hosted the first weekend in May by our good friends Truett and Crystal Novosad at Equipment Express, a heavy haul trucking outfit based in Caldwell, TX. Known for their mostly blue and all beautiful fleet that hauls primarily oilfield machinery in Texas, and infamous trucks such as Troublemaker, Doc Holiday, and Bad Habit, one of Truett’s first show trucks, known as High Cotton, was also featured on the cover of 10-4 Magazine way back in November of 2007.

Two years ago, the party really started when Truett and Crystal welcomed their son Weston on May 3rd into the world, so the show has also become a way for this truck-loving little guy to celebrate his birthday. At this year’s show he was given the choice of picking out a truck for his very own award. Crystal and Truett provide some of the best southern hospitality you’ll ever come across.

Friends from near and far began to pull into the lot on Friday to a breakfast of pancakes and sausage in the shop. Followed by a dinner that evening that consisted of fried fish, hush puppies, boudin balls, and margaritas – the fish was some of the best I’ve ever tasted in my life – and it was all cooked by Mr. Greg Titzman. Young Brayden Titzman (17) worked relentlessly washing trucks for the show for several days. A strong work ethic isn’t something you see much in the younger generation, so it was a breath of fresh of air to see, for sure.

Most of us all come for day two… the crawfish! I have no idea what I’m doing when it comes to cracking and eating one of these “mud bugs” as they are affectionately called, but they are so delicious it’s worth every bite you get. Truett and Randy have taught me how to eat them at least a dozen times, but I just can’t get it quite right. But that’s okay, maybe I’ll figure it out next year.

Along with the Equipment Express lineup of trucks, there were trucks from BDS Towing & Recovery, Cuatro T, Bonham Transport, Shawn McCord Trucking and more. In total there were approximately 80 trucks, motorcycles, classic cars, and other special vehicles. One of my favorites won the People’s Choice award and Furthest Traveled, which was Wes and Shannon Fowler’s cream with bronze fenders and top of sleeper Peterbilt 389. Little Weston’s award went to our (Terry and Kasey Aslinger’s) blue Ford LTL 9000, and we were so proud to accept it.

While the guys talked trucks, there was a mobile boutique setup called The Iron Rose, owned by a fellow trucking girlfriend, on-site for the ladies to do some shopping. You could make your own trucker hat, complete with any accessory you could think of, or custom mini brand your own cow hide purse, phone case, etc. The bounce house for the kids was a huge hit and was packed all day, and Schaefer Oil, Truckin’ Awesome, and Okie Shine also had booths set up.

These shows go by so fast, and we never seem to get enough time with everyone, enough hugs, and enough mud bugs, but this is a crew I’m always so thankful and happy to be around and spend time with whenever possible. Next year’s show is set for May 2-3, 2025, and now everyone is welcome to attend and participate, so we hope to see some of you there!