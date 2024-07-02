Funds For Frenchy

Helping those in need is something truckers love to do – especially when it is one of their own. Over the past few years, many truck shows and events have become fundraisers for charity, and the first annual Nor-Cal Spring Fling would fall into that category. Although raising money to help paralyzed trucker Rene “Frenchy” LaChance through a truck show is not a new thing, this event was. But because of that confusion, attaching this event to previously held shows that did not end so well, this event may have suffered a bit for support. But it was still a great weekend!

Held at Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff, CA on May 24-26, 2024, this event was organized and put together by Stuart Loewen of Nor-Cal Customs, along with many volunteers, including his girlfriend Courtney Edwards and Rene’s friend Madison McCarty, among several others. With about 80 trucks, hot rods, and motorcycles on the grounds, along with a handful of vendors, it may not have been a huge turnout, but what a great time we all had anyway.

Arriving on Friday afternoon with our “full show setup” that includes our 48-foot TFK trailer, pulled by the always awesome Maggini “Godfather” 1962 Peterbilt show truck, driven by Roger and Annette Ghidelli, along with our golf cart, and several pop-ups creating our 10-4 Magazine booth on one side and our covered “lounge” on the other. And this time, Roger and Annette also brought a bar constructed out of pallets that they set up inside the trailer, as well. Why all the fuss? Well, because we like to have a good time, and want everyone else to have fun, too, but also because we were celebrating Shannon’s birthday that weekend. For those who do not know her, she is our office manager, distribution and circulation supervisor, and my wife of almost 35 years!

Everyone expected Red Bluff – on Memorial Day Weekend – to be scorching hot, like it always is, but surprisingly, the weather was amazing. With temps in the mid-80s, it was downright pleasant in the day, and even better at night. With not a lot going on during the show, it allowed everyone to just kinda chill and relax, and many opted to do it in our “lounge” area. With snacks, drinks, music, games, and chairs in the shade, it was a fun way to spend the weekend – taking pictures, selling a little swag, and spending time with many of our trucker friends.

Walking around the fairgrounds, the show was split up into two main areas. On the grass near our area, the Northern California Chapter of the ATHS, who were involved with the show, as well, parked most of the older rigs around them, while the newer trucks were parked in the front area of the grounds, with some on pavement and some on grass. Also around us were a few food and drink vendors that provided things like Mexican food, burgers, shaved ice, coffee drinks, and adult beverages.

Considering the lower number of trucks at this event, there were still a lot of really nice rides in attendance. We had the pleasure of getting to meet Mike Viviano, whose cool little green and gray 2-axle Peterbilt, which typically pulls matching bottom dumps, was hooked to his travel trailer. We also got to meet and chat with Tom Donaldson of Palmdale, CA, who brought out a truck he has been working on for over ten years – a 1966 Peterbilt 351, built on top of a modern Peterbilt 379 chassis, and featuring a 2005 model C-15 CAT under the hood. This sweet little beauty, painted silver and white with a red stripe, features a custom hood and flatbed, both built by Tom himself.

Other trucks that were turning heads included Phil Miller’s slammed white 2-axle Peterbilt 389 hay truck, Kameron Lowe-Ash and his gray Peterbilt 389, Aaron Puterbaugh’s lime green Peterbilt 389 with a standup sleeper, that he is driving for PJ Brink Trucking out of South Dakota, and a really sharp yellow Peterbilt 389 with a standup sleeper that runs for RAM Trucking out of Oregon. Of course, Rene LaChance brought out his classic red Peterbilt 359, parked on the grass, along with several big rides from Gus Hulstein (his older gold and brown Pete transfer was my favorite), and a 1946 Kenworth wrecker, for some reason, just kept catching my eye.

Hanging out with us in the “lounge” throughout the weekend, we enjoyed spending time with Bruce Amen, Bruce and Kellie Cone, Mitch Railsback, John Testa, Bruce Campbell, Matt Azavedo, and Miro Dragich Jr. We even had a surprise visit from our friend “Trucker Ron” Pettijohn on Saturday morning, and then Jeff Botelho and his family showed up late Saturday night. Annette decorated the inside of the trailer with all sorts of signs and balloons for Shannon’s birthday, and on Saturday evening, Phil Miller’s wife Faren had a birthday cake delivered to the show via DoorDash for all of us to celebrate and enjoy, along with a few bottles of champagne.

Sunday morning it was time to hand out a few awards. The Best Motorcycle went to Casteel Trucking, Best Car went to Billy Rocha, and Best Pickup went to Faren Miller. In the truck classes, Best Bobtail went to Parsnip Peak Cattle Company, while Best Combo went to Johnny Brown. There were also two memorial awards handed out, including one in honor of Jeff Botelho’s father Jim (The Botelho Memorial Award) that went to Trenton LaChance for Rene’s red 359, and the Rico Memorial Award, in honor of Jisilfredo Rico, who passed away from cancer last year, which went to Phil Miller Livestock. We at 10-4 Magazine were surprised and touched when Stuart presented a trophy to us, acknowledging and thanking us for helping, promoting, and participating in the event.

After all was said and done, almost $10,000 was raised for Rene “Frenchy” LaChance and his ongoing medical and living costs. As mentioned earlier, Rene was a popular transfer truck operator in Northern California who was involved in an accident that left him mostly paralyzed from the neck down and in a wheelchair. As you can imagine, he needs constant care, and his ongoing medical expenses are staggering. Insurance and such only cover so much, which is why this show was put together (and past ones in his name, as well). We would like to thank Stuart and his team for their dedication and hard work, making this a super fun and relaxed show, that also raised some nice funds for Frenchy! It was a win-win, for sure, and we can’t wait to be a part of it again next year.