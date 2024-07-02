Readers And Their Rigs – July 2024

This amazing 1975 Kenworth log truck has been owned and operated by James “Ken” Stearns (77) of Hoquiam, WA since he purchased it new as a glider. Today, this tree-truckin’ rig has 3.5 million miles on her and is still going strong. Powered by a modified N14, the rig started out as a short hood, but Ken converted it to a long hood around 2002. It also got a drop front axle, new frame rails, and a few extra pieces of chrome, along with an electric roll down back window, power windows, A/C, cruise control, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a retractable license plate, and air-ride on the steer axle. Ken still works this old Kenworth every day. His nickname for the truck is MORT, which stands for My Old Rusty Truck. Ken says the reason he is still driving the KW today is that he has one more payment (LOL). We would like to thank Ken’s daughter Valerie for sending us the photos and recommending her dad for this feature.