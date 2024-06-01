Three years ago, Tony Justice had this crazy idea to have a truck show to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation after his wife Misty fought and beat breast cancer. He called up Evan Steger and asked if he would help with this gigantic undertaking, and Evan said, “Anything you need, brother.” True to his word, Evan has been there all three years parking trucks and helping put together a truck show and concert that gets rave reviews from all the drivers that participate.

Faith runs deep in Tennessee, and with a forecast of rain, prayers were answered. The day before the show started, Mother Nature decided to wash the parking lot of the Tennessee Smokies Stadium. She gave the few trucks that were already there for the third annual Large Cars & Guitars III truck show a high-pressure spot free rinse. Luckily, with that, she was done, and the stage was set for beautiful weather the rest of the show on May 9-11, 2024. During the entire show you could smell the sweet fragrance of spring flowers wafting in the air – it was awesome!

On Friday night Howes sponsored a dinner for all the drivers that were there. They had a yummy BBQ type menu with sodas and water. On the tables were little cans of Howes spray lubricant, along with giveaways of Howes fuel treatment products, hats, and t-shirts. This year there were nearly 200 beautifully staged trucks, partnered with entertainment to rock the Smokies, and the show (the trucks or the music) did not disappoint. Our friend Taylor Barker was supposed to kick off the show on Friday night, but he hit a slick spot riding his motorcycle a few days before the show and broke five ribs and his collar bone. We wish him a speedy recovery and missed him on stage.

Massey Motor Freight sponsors the stage for entertainment, and you can watch or enjoy the music while walking around the rows of large cars. The line up this year on Friday night, along with the “Fire on the Mountain Light Show” display, was Paul Marhoeffer (Long Haul Paul) and Elvie Shane. Saturday morning, on the stage, there was a live auction with bidding on donations and for spots in the convoy to appear in the video that Chris Fiffie and James Crowley (Texomatic) were shooting on Sunday for Tony’s new song, “We Drive Trucks.” All the money raised at the auction went to the cause. On Saturday night, EmiSunshine and Tony Justice played, then the “Fire on the Mountain Light Show” happened again, before Darryl Worley ended the night of music. The “Rock The Smokies Fireworks Extravaganza” ended the show in a big and spectacular way.

There is only one trophy up for grabs at this show and it’s a guitar painted to match the truck it is awarded to. The kids who attend the show get to choose their favorite. Their choice this year was a truck that represents what this show is all about – Bryant and Kathy Mann’s 1998 Peterbilt 379 dump truck named “Ribbon Runner” – which was fittingly covered with pink breast cancer ribbons. This truck put an impressive 1.2 million miles under her belt before becoming a tribute truck for a friend of the family who lost her battle with breast cancer (Debbie Peregoy). The truck’s white paint is tastefully adorned with the pink breast cancer ribbons, and an American flag is the design for the tarp over the box. At night she is aglow in pink, and really stands out in any crowd.

We talked with David Lowry, CEO at Bennett Motor Express, about how they are a big sponsor of this show. At Bennett, they have believed in Tony’s music for a long time, and they are happy to sponsor the show and the cause that it supports. Tony recently left his longtime employer Everhart Transportation and, with their blessing, went to work for Bennett Motor Express – and the truck he calls “Purgatory” went with him. He is currently driving a beautiful white Peterbilt he calls “Side Chick” while Purgatory is getting a total makeover. David told us they are hoping to unveil her next year at the Mid-America Truck Show. Tony calls this truck Side Chick because he feels like he is cheating on Purgatory by driving her! I promise you, Tony, she understands, and when you get her back, all will be well in the world.

Last year we had so much fun at this event, we made it a “have to be there” show this year. Without trucks there would not be a show, but the trucks would not get there without the people. A truck show for us was always about the trucks, but lately it has gotten to be more important to see friends (some old friends and some new ones we get to meet). During the show, our friend Emily Bonham shared that she had just got the news she has breast cancer. She is upbeat and going to take on the fight and win! Please include Emily in your prayers as she goes through treatment. Ladies, get those mammograms done, because early detection means a higher survival rate if diagnosed.

Bison Detailing was back again this year, putting a shine on all the trucks they polished, including mine. It was the same top-notch job they did last year! These two brothers, Oz and Kamau, take a lot of pride in the job they do. They have a state of the art shop in Atlanta and offer complete interior and exterior detailing, as well as polishing, and so much more. Give them a call at (678) 330-0984 if you are in the Atlanta area and set up an appointment.

There was some fun “big boy toys” at the show. On Wednesday, we caught David Guthrie from Bellhaven, NC unloading his toy sized K100 BJ & The Bear replica truck that pulls a beautifully custom double drop trailer with his golf cart on board. This set up was on a trailer pulled by his 6-door Ford pickup – yes, that’s right, six doors! Our friend Vann Brown from Bullsnot was riding around the parking lot on his mini motorcycle, and Evan Steger was flying around the venue on an electric scooter so he could be where he was needed in a flash. Food City was there with their huge grocery cart, giving rides around the lot, and this year we got to get on board and enjoy the view from way up there!

However, the ultimate big boy toy at the show was “American Scout” – a Monster Truck. Sunday morning, after several trucks had left to do the convoy and the lot was cleared out, I was so happy we had decided to stay behind because we got to spend some time with the truck and its owner and driver. The monster truck was parked to look like it was loaded on David Guthrie’s little drop deck with his Kenworth pulling it. As our dear friend Bette Garber would have said, “This is a photo opportunity,” and we were the only ones there with these guys to talk and get the shot.

During the show we would never have had the chance to visit and learn all we did talking to Colton Kiser and his dad Rich. Colton is the driver of this massive truck. He is 21, and it seems like his knowledge is endless. It was a great morning, learning about what he does, and he was kind enough to let us sit in the driver’s seat of this awesome machine! He told me, “I’m just a paid entertainer.” Watching a Monster Truck show will never be same for us. John showed Colton the inside of his “Only Class” Kenworth, and Colton was as impressed as we were with his truck.

You can’t put on a show like this without sponsors and volunteers, and Tony would like to thank all his sponsors and those that helped make this another successful event. I think it’s safe to say that everyone who was there is already looking forward to next year! When we were talking to David Lowry of Bennett, he told us that MATS kicks off the show truck season and Bennett is planning on being the last show of the season, and they want to close it out in a big way. The Stars, Stripes, and White Lines Patriotic Truck Show will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in November with access to the track. It sounds like they are making this another “got to be there” show.

All the comments we have seen on the Large Cars & Guitars III Facebook page have been positive, and everything we heard everyone say was exactly right. We would like to thank Tony and his team for all the hard work they put into this show, making it a fun event, not only for us, but for everyone in attendance. We will see you all next year!