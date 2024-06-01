The Spirit of the American Trucker – June 2024

After bumping into smiling Leon Murillo of Porterville, CA for the last 11 years or so – I think we met for first time during that amazing Peterbilt show in 2013 – I asked him what makes him so happy while driving, and he said, “Why wouldn’t I be smiling? I get to do the job I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid and am fortunate to still be able to do it – and in a truck I’ve always wanted!” It also might have something to do with the sunshine we typically have in California, where he does much of his running, and it might have something to do with his beautiful family that supports him, that includes his wife Ginger and their adorable little girl Layla that was born on 10-4 Day (October 4th). Leon loves taking pictures of other trucks while he drives and posting them on social media. I thought it might be fun to turn the tables for once and feature him and his classically styled bright yellow Peterbilt, which is the epitome of the Spirit of the American Trucker. Thanks to Leon himself for providing the pictures for this feature!