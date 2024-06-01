Desert Fun In Arizona

With great pride, Pickett Custom Trucks once again took the helm as the proud sponsor and host of the truck show-n-shine competition at the NHRDA (National Hot Rod Diesel Association) Desert Diesel Nationals, a partnership that continues to fuel the passion and dedication of truck enthusiasts. Under the scorching Arizona sun, the Pickett crew proudly presented its 2nd Annual Truck Show on April 19-20, 2024. This standout event, hosted at the prestigious Firebird Motorsports Park, in Chandler, AZ, was a testament to truck enthusiasts’ unyielding passion and dedication.

The event has grown significantly since its inception, now in its second year, and has become a highlight of the show calendar. A collaboration with the Desert Diesel Nationals and being called the “Biggest Truck Show in Arizona,” the show featured 200+ trucks in the beauty competition. The event’s rapid growth and success are proof of the enduring popularity and appeal of truck shows, and we are proud to be a part of this vibrant community.

The gates swung open earlier than expected on Friday morning as trucks eagerly lined up along the county road. The atmosphere was electric and filled with a sense of shared passion and camaraderie. Trucks and crews prepared for the Friday Night Light Show, which was a breathtaking display of truck lights that transformed the Arizona Desert into a vibrant sea of colors. And whether matching or complementing their custom paint schemes, these lights were quite the bright display.

The event was organized with the Pickett Custom Trucks team and other volunteers working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. It was a full house sharing parking with the NHDRA competitors (racers), vendors, and campers. The fun began as the sun set in the Arizona sky with the qualifying drag races, which finished before the evening arrived, and then the light show began. Stars lit up the sky, and trucks lit up the lot! It was a great competition, from old-school trucks to the newest on the block, and everything in between. Spectators were all smiles as the music flowed through the air, and the cool desert evening made it perfect.

Saturday, April 20th, kicked off with another beautiful day, even though the temperature reached a scorching peak of 100 degrees! Trucks were still rolling in that morning to try and catch at least one day of the show. The competition was in full swing, and everyone was up early, wiping down their cool rides, and getting ready for judging. The Pickett Brothers and their team got to work, ensuring every truck was showcased to its best advantage. Parking lots filled up first thing in the morning as the drag races kicked off, thrilling the crowd with speed, power, and noise.

As I walked the grounds, crowds gathered around a mobile dyno that was set up as competitors lined up to test their trucks and demonstrate their impressive capabilities. Spectators battled the heat on the hot asphalt to check out their favorite trucks, each a unique work of art and engineering. The variety of trucks on display was staggering, from classic restorations to cutting-edge fully custom builds, sparking plenty of inspiration and admiration in the audience. The event was packed with various activities and entertainment, ensuring there was always something for everyone to enjoy.

The easygoing pace of the show and its drags made the heat bearable. You could sit in the stands or hang on the side of the drag strip to watch the races. As I perused the vendors, 10-4 favorite Stay Loaded Apparel had their booth set up, along with custom product vendor GGE Products, with their stainless and chrome wiper blades, and so many more. Of course, my favorite (food) vendor was the lemonade and snow cone stand, as we battled that hot Arizona sun.

It was a great turnout, and running into old friends and meeting new ones was fun. Everywhere you turned, it was like being at a family reunion. Everyone was ready to get out and kick off the truck show season out West. However, in true truck show fashion, some pushed things to the last minute. Like Gerardo Almanza, who brought an astonishing red and black 1963 Peterbilt cabover truck and trailer, that still works every day, that left the Pickett Custom Trucks shop just in time to get loaded and head out to the track. Another standout was Joey of Lockmanese Lowbed Service, who switched all the lights on his white Peterbilt over to glass just in time for the show. It was a memorable experience, and I can’t wait for the next one!

The show wrapped up with the Pickett Custom Trucks team personally delivering trophies to the 2nd and 3rd place winners. All the 1st place winners and the Best of Show recipients got to take a victory pass down the drag strip in their truck after being presented with their custom trophies. Also, in true last minute truck show fashion, the cool and unique trophies, which were made by Rod Pickett, were finalized and painted the night before the show started! After receiving their trophy and then posing for the camera and getting interviewed, the winners took their victory lap down the track, concluding the event. Keep an eye out on social media and with 10-4 Magazine for next year’s event dates. And thanks to everyone who came out and had fun in the Arizona desert to support this great event.

LIGHT SHOW WINNER:

James Davidson.

BEST ANTIQUE:

Ron Kelsey / Kelsey’s Trucking.

BEST OF SHOW BOBTAIL:

Fernando Almanza.

BEST OF SHOW COMBO:

Darrin Manta / Pride Transport.

PICKETT’S PICK:

Victor Tomas / Platinum Enterprises.