And So It Begins

The first day of our show season was a beautiful sky blue day with not a cloud to be seen as trucks began to roll into the Sikeston Sports Complex the morning of April 19, 2024, for the Swamp East Missouri Truck Show & Convoy. After attending only one show last year due to the loss of our beloved family pet and daughter’s service dog Diesel, we were ready to introduce our new Ford LTL9000 to the show scene and hug our trucking family once again.

The Swamp East Missouri Truck Show & Convoy is hosted by TW and Kerrah McDerrmot, with the help of their friend Melissa Jones, to benefit the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center in Sikeston, MO. The KRCC offers a wide array of state-of-the-art services and equipment to the children of Southeast Missouri at no charge to the families served. This includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, vision therapy, and many other services.

We personally love to support this show because our youngest daughter, Jolie, attends physical therapy at the KRCC. She was diagnosed with Autism in 2020 and has attended the center multiple times since she was four years old. The staff is beyond amazing!

Friday evening trucks began to line up for the convoy that would lead them to Charleston, MO, to parade through town for the Dogwood Festival crowd, and then back to the Sikeston Sports Complex. Once back at the complex, it was time for the light show.

Saturday brought out quite a few spectators, the smallest being two week old Amelia Reese. Her parents are Matt and Jessica Fouts (they own Matt Fouts Trucking and her grandfather owns Todd Fouts Trucking). At 3:30 PM, awards were handed out for the 54 trucks that were in attendance at the show. The date for next year’s show have been set for April 11-12, 2025. If you’re in the area next year, be sure to stop by for a fun-filled, family friendly weekend of trucks at the park. And this year’s winners were:

OVERALL BEST OF SHOW:

1st Jeffrey Moses, 2023 Peterbilt 389;

2nd James Fraley, 2020 KW W900;

3rd David McKinney, 2016 Pete 389.

BEST OF SHOW LIGHTS:

1st Zach Curry, 2016 Peterbilt 389;

2nd Dalton Gebhardt, 1986 Pete 359;

3rd Ryan Rhodes, 2024 Peterbilt 389.

BEST OF SHOW BOBTAIL:

1st Jordan Henderson, 2023 Kenworth;

2nd Robert Clevenz, 1980 KW W900A;

3rd Jon Tweedy, 1996 Peterbilt 362.

BEST OF SHOW COMBO:

1st Terry Aslinger, 1984 Ford LTL9000 and 2019 Timpte Hopper Bottom;

2nd Chad Hamson, 2005 Peterbilt 379 and 2020 XL Lowboy;

3rd Kris McConachie, 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Wilson Silver Star.

KAMERON WILKEN YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD:

(given out by Shelly Rachelle in honor of her son who passed away in 2022)

Zach Glueck, black and silver Pete 379.