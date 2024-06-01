This clean 1999 W900L is owned by Mountain States LP Gas, a family business in Ogden, UT. This is the first truck the company ever bought brand new. It pulled double propane tankers for 20 years and rolled 2.6 million miles on the odometer. Then in 2019, the truck caught fire, so they completely rebuilt it. Spending countless hours working on it, the truck got done in 2023 just in time for a few shows (we snapped one of these pics as it was leaving the 2023 Great Salt Lake Truck Show). Painted in “Mountain States Green” by PPG, it has a Cat 3406E hooked to an Eaton 13-speed, and plenty of custom work. We would like to thank Ty Clark and his dad for sending us some pics and details about their beautifully restored ride.
Readers And Their Rigs
By Daniel J. Linss
date 2024-06-01
Daniel J. Linss
