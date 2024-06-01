Remembering Pete Sharp

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that Pittsburgh Power announces the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pete Sharp, on May 5, 2024. Pete’s valiant fight against pancreatic cancer in the past year was a testament to his extraordinary character and unyielding determination. Despite the formidable obstacles, Pete’s unwavering positivity and resilience served as a beacon of hope for all of us.

There are several words that best describe Pete. He was a man of integrity, dedication, and honesty. He was a man of many talents and loved the simple things in life. He loved to help people and was extremely clean and organized – his home, workplace, and car were always spotless! His mind was sharp, his attitude was always great, and he had the ability to stay calm regardless of the circumstances. He always put his work, fellow employees, and owner operators first. He was very loyal to his work and the people in his life.

I had the opportunity to work with Pete for 37 years – we traveled together to many truck shows, shared the driving, motel rooms, and so many meals that I knew what he would order off the menu. There was never a problem between us. He was a great employee, friend, and Vice President to all the employees of Pittsburgh Power and the thousands of owner operators he helped. Pete would take as many as 64 phone calls per day helping truckers. His knowledge of Big Cam and N-14 Cummins engines is second to none and can never be replaced. His twin brother Pat has been with us for 40 years, and we are so blessed to have these brothers be a huge part of our lives.

Pete’s presence in the Pittsburgh Power family is irreplaceable. His unique energy made every interaction memorable. Whether it was his genuine kindness or his readiness to lend a helping hand, Pete’s impact on the lives he touched was profound and lasting. Pete started at Pittsburgh Power on August 7th, 1987, following his twin brother Pat into the diesel mechanic industry. Pete worked as a mechanic for many years, honing his skills, eventually becoming one of the leading experts on many Cummins engines. Pete’s role at Pittsburgh Power expanded throughout the years, and he eventually became the Vice President, but he still spent an enormous amount of time on the phone helping customers. Pete had an incredibly strong work ethic and cared greatly about the company, our employees, and our customers.

Beyond his professional contributions, Pete was a friend and confidant to many. He had a knack for brightening dark days with his optimistic outlook and outgoing nature. Pete greatly enjoyed fishing on his kayak on the Kiskiminetas River, regardless of if he caught anything or not, as long as there was a good cold craft beer waiting for him when he was finished. Pete also enjoyed skiing and spending weekends at Hidden Valley or Seven Springs ski resorts when he was able. Pete was very close to his three nephews and niece, whom he loved spending time with and watching grow up.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Pete showed a remarkable amount of resilience and courage. He faced each day with a sense of bravery and determination that inspired all who knew him. Despite the pain and uncertainty, Pete remained unwavering in his resolve to fight for every moment. As we mourn Pete’s passing, we also celebrate his profound impact on our lives. His memory will forever be a cherished part of the Pittsburgh Power family, serving as a beacon of strength and inspiration for years to come. Though he may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will continue to live on through the lives he has touched and the memories he created. Now, I’d like to share a few things my colleague Jordan Greathouse had to say about Pete.

I have only known Pete for six years – a short time compared to the rest of the team – but enough time to feel the profound emptiness in the shop with his absence. Pete was the kind of leader that you felt comfortable taking your issues to, as you knew that you would be greeted with patience and understanding (95% of the time), depending on how badly you messed up. Being the man that he was, though, if you were honest, you had nothing to fear. I would often go to his office to talk about the issues of the day, only to be drawn into conversations about our interests. I would be there until the phone rang, and that’s when you knew to scooch, because he would always answer.

I started in this company as a mechanic, green as grass, and having no clue about how to build an engine. Gradually, I worked up my knowledge until the time came that I wanted to learn about tuning and electronics. Pete was the one that gave me that shot. I worked my ass off and showed the initiative. I still remember when I asked him for the job, and he acknowledged me. It is one of the few times that I have felt seen. That is until a management position in media and marketing opened in the company, and I dove at the chance. I can’t help but feel he had his hand in that, too.

Once I took on this position, I had the opportunity to go to trade shows with Pete, and to be honest, he was one of the main reasons I wanted to go. We would have a hard day at work, and he would always want to sit down with my colleagues and me and drink a few beers. I will miss those times, and I will miss him being a part of my work life and trade show experiences. Pete’s legacy will continue to inspire us to live each day with courage, kindness, and gratitude. As we mourn the loss of our friend and coworker, let us also celebrate his life and his impact on us and the trucking community. Rest in peace, Pete. You will be dearly missed but never forgotten.