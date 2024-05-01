Young drivers, especially those with well-presented rides, are often the subject of, at minimum, suspicion, if not disbelief. “Did they really earn it, or is he just riding dad, grandpa, or someone else’s coat tails?” And, justifiably, in certain circumstances these suspicions are warranted, and sometimes even true. In the case of Austin Victor (23) of Kersey, Colorado, however, nothing could be further from the truth, as he has earned his iron!

To say Austin is crazy about trucks would be a big understatement. First exposed to the trucking industry by his late father, Mike Victor, Austin has been crazy about trucks since before he could say the word “truck”. Often riding with his father as a young kid, like many young drivers who come from trucking families, Austin’s childhood is replete with memories of riding with his dad, helping work on the trucks, and driving lessons long before he turned 18. Most of all, however, it has instilled Austin with a work ethic and professional pride that is rarely seen. And it shows.

Pictured on these pages is Austin’s 2005 Peterbilt 379. Yes, this is Austin’s truck. It was not bought and handed to him – the young man seen on these pages worked tooth-and-nail to pay for this ride, and it’s not even the only truck he’s got! As a teenager, Austin started a lawn-care business to start saving money for his first truck. By the time he was building funds for that first ride, he even had other kids working for him!

When the time came, Austin knew precisely which truck he was going to go after – a truck he and his father referred to as the “Blue Mule” – a metallic blue 379 daycab Peterbilt. It was the last truck his father Mike sold before slowing down his trucking career. Austin always wanted to buy the truck back, and that’s exactly what he did. A little faded, the truck still presents well and carries many memories for Austin. It also created Austin’s first opportunity to go trucking on his own, and he really went for it.

Getting his CDL as soon as he turned 18, Austin originally hauled dirt, pulling an end dump. Shortly thereafter, Austin would find himself hauling cattle, as well. Often putting in long hours after school at Tri-State Commodities, his work ethic proved its worth when it came time to go to work with the Blue Mule, and Tri-State had the confidence and trust in this young man to start dispatching him with his own rig as soon as he acquired his CDL.

Always jumping at work when he could, Austin found himself ready to purchase his second rig in November of 2019. Seen on these pages is that ride – a 2005 Peterbilt 379. Fitted with a 60-inch flat top sleeper and sitting on a 274-inch wheelbase, the truck is powered by a C15 Acert CAT, routed through an 18-speed Eaton, turning 3.55 rear gears on low-pro 24.5s. Painted Dark Jade Metallic, the truck has a polished 20-inch bumper, a drop visor, 7-inch Dynaflex miter-cut stacks, Hogebuilt half-fenders, as well as stainless air cleaners, polished sleeper and cab light panels, and traditional style pin-striping throughout.

Having recently freshened up the paint, the truck shows extremely well, especially when hooked to Austin’s next purchase – the 2021 Merritt cattle pot seen on these pages. Featuring an additional light package, matching porch light, and polished Alcoa wheels on 285 low-pros, the cattle wagon looks just right behind his green 379.

And few places would be more appropriate to photograph a shiny cattle pot than out amongst the pivots (those giant rotating sprinkler systems). Before passing, Austin’s father Mike arranged for us to be able to shoot his son’s truck at the Anheuser-Busch NutriTurf Farm near Timnath, Colorado. Reclaiming spent water from the brewery, the farm uses recycled water for various crops under the Anheuser-Busch banner.

Unfortunately, at the young age of just 51 years old, Austin’s father passed away in June of 2023. Having been the genesis of Austin’s love of trucks and trucking, the loss was difficult for him, along with his sister, Hannah (20), and Austin and Hannah’s mother, Nancy. Wanting to make his dad proud, Austin kept going and continued to run his business. It’s what his father would want, and it’s who Austin is! Rest assured, as stated before, he has earned his iron.

Since reacquiring the Blue Mule, Austin has expanded his offerings to include not only aggregate and livestock, but agricultural products such as grain, along with open-deck work including lowboy, step deck, flatbed, and oversize transports. Ever willing to go where the freight goes, in his short two years since turning 21, Austin has already traveled more of the U.S. than some drivers do in their entire careers. Often running the Intermountain West, it isn’t uncommon for Austin to run as far east as Maine, as well. Simply put, Austin doesn’t stop! He’s always on his business, he’s always trucking, and recently added a third 379, painted black and gray, to his fleet.

Motivated to always follow his goals, Austin hopes to eventually get to the point of being able to truck when he wants, along with farming and ranching, on the side. And, if Austin’s career so far has shown anything, it’s only a matter of time before he reaches those goals, too!

Foremost, Austin would like to thank his family for always supporting him and his dreams, including his father for planting the seed and giving him the trucking itch, and for the love and support of his mother and sister, as well. Austin would also like to thank Tri-State Commodities of Greeley, Colorado, for their willingness to support Austin early on in his trucking endeavors, giving him a forum to learn and develop skills in business, maintenance, and trucking. He would also like to acknowledge his friends and family who have supported all his efforts to grow over the years.

I’d like to thank Austin, as well as his late father, Mike, for helping get the photo shoot done, especially at such an ideal location for a shining cattle truck. I’d also like to thank Austin for his patience in getting the article arranged. He and I both had significant career plans at the time, and sometimes these things just take time to put together.

Having a strong work ethic is still meaningful, even in our increasingly complex society. Few traits can replace and supplant the simple willingness to go out and get the job done. Austin Victor, at the age of 23, with a fleet of three trucks, as well as end dump, step deck, and cattle pot rolling stock, is evidence of the rewards you can reap through hard work. And rest assured, he has absolutely earned his iron.